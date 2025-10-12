LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Bihar Elections 2025: Is Prashant Kishor Planning A Face-Off With Tejashwi Yadav?

Bihar Elections 2025: Is Prashant Kishor Planning A Face-Off With Tejashwi Yadav?

Bihar Elections 2025 may see a high-stakes face-off as Prashant Kishor hints at contesting from Raghopur, Tejashwi Yadav’s stronghold. The battle could challenge RJD’s dominance, spotlight governance issues, and reshape Bihar’s political spectrum.

Raghopur Set to Become Bihar’s Election Battlefield (Photo: ANI, Canva)
Raghopur Set to Become Bihar’s Election Battlefield (Photo: ANI, Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 12, 2025 11:32:26 IST

Bihar Elections 2025: Is Prashant Kishor Planning A Face-Off With Tejashwi Yadav?

Bihar politics may see a cliffhanger battle since Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has dropped hints of fighting the assembly polls from the traditional Yadav family bastion Raghopur. The politician-strategist has indicated a possible direct confrontation with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, setting up the state politics for a potential battle that can redefine politics in the state.

All eyes on Raghopur

Raghopur, located in Vaishali district, holds deep political significance for the Yadav dynasty. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi have won multiple terms here, while Tejashwi Yadav has represented the constituency since 2015, serving as both Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition. Kishor, during his visit to Raghopur, issued a sharp warning to Tejashwi, suggesting the RJD leader could face an “Amethi-like defeat”, referring to Rahul Gandhi’s 2019 loss in his family bastion.

Will Prashant Kishor break Bihar’s political dynasty?

Kishor said the decision would finally be taken after consulting people of the locality, adding, “Whatever the people of Raghopur wish to do, will be done.” And if he decides to fight, it would be as much a political battle as a symbolic war against Bihar’s most powerful political dynasty.

Kishor during his Jan Suraaj Yatra was greeted warmly by villagers who expressed concerns about bad roads, the absence of schools, and a lack of basic amenities. He asked whether their MLA, who had important postings, had taken up their problems. Most locals asserted that they had never actually met Tejashwi Yadav, pointing to possible gaps in local administration.

During his Jan Suraaj Yatra, villagers welcomed Kishor and shared their worries regarding poor roads, the lack of schools, and limited access to basic facilities. He asked them if there was an MLA with significant posting dealing with their issues. Most locals said they had never met Tejashwi Yadav, suggesting a gap in local governance.

Tejashwi Yadav vs Prashant Kishor: A Very Important Contest

Political commentators believe that a contest between Tejashwi Yadav and Prashant Kishor would be the most hosted in the 2025 Bihar election. Kishor’s focus on governance, youth representatives, and anti-establishment policies might appeal to younger voters and new voters, undermining RJD’s traditional Yadav-Muslim vote bank.

With the Jan Suraaj Party announcing its first list of 51 candidates, with some leading names like Bhojpuri film star Ritesh Pandey and RK Mishra, the former IPS officer, Rudrapur might become the epicentre of Bihar’s political upheaval. The PK V Tejashwi fight could win the Rudrapur seat, but also mark the emergence of a third front in Bihar, which would change Bihar’s political landscape for many years.

ALSO READ: Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Releases First List Of 51 Candidates, Check Full List Here

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 11:32 AM IST
Bihar Elections 2025: Is Prashant Kishor Planning A Face-Off With Tejashwi Yadav?

QUICK LINKS