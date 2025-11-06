Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 recorded a voter turnout of 27.65% till 11 am on Thursday. Polling continues across 121 constituencies in 18 districts under tight security arrangements. Early turnout varied across districts, reflecting steady participation from both urban and rural voters.

Officials reported smooth voting at most booths, with long queues seen in several constituencies. Security personnel ensured peaceful polling in sensitive areas. Voters expressed enthusiasm, citing the importance of participating in the democratic process.

Polling will continue till 5 pm in most areas, with some high-security zones extending till 6 pm.

Highest Voter Turnout: Begusarai

Lowest Voter Turnout: Patna

District-Wise Voter Turnout Till 11 AM

Begusarai – 30.37%

Bhojpur – 26.76%

Buxar – 28.02%

Darbhanga – 26.07%

Gopalganj – 30.04%

Khagaria – 28.96%

Lakhisarai – 30.30%

Madhepura – 28.46%

Munger- 26.68%

Muzaffarpur – 29.66%

Nalanda – 26.86%

Patna – 23.71%

Saharsa – 29.68%

Samastipur – 27.92%

saran – 28.52%

Sheikhpura – 26.04%

Siwan – 27.09%

Vaishali – 28.67%

Early Voting Trends and Observations

Election officers reported smooth polling across the state, with voters maintaining discipline and adhering to COVID-19 protocols in some areas. Urban constituencies saw moderate turnout, while rural regions witnessed higher early participation.

Officials also noted the significant presence of first-time voters and youth, contributing to early enthusiasm. The voter turnout till 11 am indicates an active participation rate and reflects growing public awareness about the importance of voting.

Security forces monitored sensitive booths to avoid disruptions, ensuring free and fair polling in all districts.

CM Nitish Kumar Casts Vote, Khesari Lal Yadav , Others Casts Vote

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar exercised his franchise on Thursday morning, November 6, during the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. He visited a polling booth in Bakhtiyarpur accompanied by a small group, cast his vote, and later displayed his inked finger to the press.

Before heading to the polling station, the Chief Minister took to X to urge citizens to participate actively in the elections. He described voting as both a right and a duty, encouraging people to cast their ballots and motivate others, calling the polls a “festival of democracy.”

Khesari Lal Yadav – Singer turned politician casts vote:

