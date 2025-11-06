LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 recorded 27.65% voter turnout till 11 am, with Begusarai leading at 30.37% and Patna recording 23.71%. Polling continues smoothly across 121 constituencies, with both urban and rural voters participating actively in the democratic process.

Bihar Voter Turnout Till 11 AM
Bihar Voter Turnout Till 11 AM

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 6, 2025 12:38:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 recorded a voter turnout of 27.65% till 11 am on Thursday. Polling continues across 121 constituencies in 18 districts under tight security arrangements. Early turnout varied across districts, reflecting steady participation from both urban and rural voters.

Also Read:  “Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

Officials reported smooth voting at most booths, with long queues seen in several constituencies. Security personnel ensured peaceful polling in sensitive areas. Voters expressed enthusiasm, citing the importance of participating in the democratic process.

Polling will continue till 5 pm in most areas, with some high-security zones extending till 6 pm.

Highest Voter Turnout: Begusarai

Lowest Voter Turnout: Patna 

District-Wise Voter Turnout Till 11 AM

Voter Turnout Till 11 AM In Bihar Assembly Election Phase 1: 27.65% 

Begusarai – 30.37% 

Bhojpur – 26.76% 

Buxar – 28.02% 

Darbhanga – 26.07% 

Gopalganj – 30.04% 

Khagaria – 28.96% 

Lakhisarai – 30.30% 

Madhepura – 28.46% 

Munger- 26.68% 

Muzaffarpur – 29.66% 

Nalanda – 26.86% 

Patna – 23.71% 

Saharsa – 29.68% 

Samastipur – 27.92% 

saran – 28.52% 

Sheikhpura – 26.04% 

Siwan – 27.09% 

Vaishali – 28.67%

Early Voting Trends and Observations

Election officers reported smooth polling across the state, with voters maintaining discipline and adhering to COVID-19 protocols in some areas. Urban constituencies saw moderate turnout, while rural regions witnessed higher early participation.

Officials also noted the significant presence of first-time voters and youth, contributing to early enthusiasm. The voter turnout till 11 am indicates an active participation rate and reflects growing public awareness about the importance of voting.

Security forces monitored sensitive booths to avoid disruptions, ensuring free and fair polling in all districts.

CM Nitish Kumar Casts Vote, Khesari Lal Yadav , Others Casts Vote 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar exercised his franchise on Thursday morning, November 6, during the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. He visited a polling booth in Bakhtiyarpur accompanied by a small group, cast his vote, and later displayed his inked finger to the press.

Before heading to the polling station, the Chief Minister took to X to urge citizens to participate actively in the elections. He described voting as both a right and a duty, encouraging people to cast their ballots and motivate others, calling the polls a “festival of democracy.”

Khesari Lal Yadav – Singer turned politician casts vote: 

Must Read: Jan Shakti Janata Dal’s National President Tej Pratap Yadav Casts His Vote, Says ‘Mata Pita Ka Aashirwaad…’: Bihar Elections 2025

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 12:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar elections 2025home-hero-pos-2Khesari Lal YadavNitish KumarpatnaVote

RELATED News

Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’

“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

‘Tawa Se Roti Palatni Padti Hai’: Lalu Yadav’s Fiery Message to Bihar Voters, Calls for Political Change in 2025

Nirahua’s Double Appeal: Support NDA at the Polls and Neelam Giri on Bigg Boss 19!

Bihar Elections 2025: E-rickshaws Arranged In Siwan For PwD, Elderly Voters

LATEST NEWS

Zohran Mamdani’s First Day: Chai, Momos, And Historic NYC Win, Bold Identity On Day One, Inside His NYC Mayor-Elect Journey

‘Weakest Password Ever’: Louvre Museum Used ‘LOUVRE’ As Security Password, Probe Reveals Shocking Heist Vulnerability

‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech

Who Was Anunay Sood Dating? Here’s What We Know So Far

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes

Final Opportunity to Own a Ready-to-Move-in Luxury Home at Ekta Tripolis

Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation

What Was The Real Reason Behind Anunay Sood’s Death? Here’s What We Know So Far

Orkla India IPO Hits Dalal Street: 100% OFS And ₹1,667 Crore Issue Makes Quiet Debut At ₹702

Bihar Elections 2025: E-rickshaws Arranged In Siwan For PwD, Elderly Voters

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes

QUICK LINKS