Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav Makes Big Claim, Says ‘Janshakti Janata Dal Will Win…’

Tej Pratap Yadav Makes Big Claim, Says ‘Janshakti Janata Dal Will Win…’

“We will win,” Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters in Patna. Ten to fifteen seats will go to our party. “Let’s see what happens,” he responded when asked who would establish the state’s government. On November 14, we’ll find out. On the 14th, the results will be released. I can’t tell you anything since I’m not omniscient.” He had earlier stated on November 9 that the state’s government will change. Tej Pratap Yadav told ANI, “The election campaign has been really intensive. Something is about to change. Following an alleged threat to his life, Yadav’s security has been heightened. Many people are “trying to get him killed,” he claimed. “Because my life is in danger, my security has been heightened. Yadav told reporters that “many enemies are working (to get me killed).” Earlier this year, Tej Pratap Yadav was kicked out of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Since then, he has founded his own party, Janshakti Janata Dal, and ran from Mahua under its banner in the first round of voting on November 6.

On November 11, 122 seats will be polled in the second phase following a record breaking first phase voter turnout. Eleven assembly seats in East Champaran, ten in Madhubani and Gaya, nine in West Champaran, eight in Sitamarhi, and seven in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar are among the phase 2 seats. Elections will be held for six assembly seats in each in Aurangabad and Araria.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, the BJP won 42 of these 122 assembly seats, while the RJD won 33. Twenty seats were gained by the Janata Dal (United), eleven by the Congress, and five by the Left. Twelve ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet will also be chosen at this phase. These include JD(U) leaders Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Vijendra Yadav (running from the Supaul assembly constituency), Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), and Sumit Singh (Chakai). Prem Kumar (Gaya Town), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi) are important BJP ministers competing.

