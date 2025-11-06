Bihar Elections Phase 1: Key Constituencies And Key Candidates- Tejashwi, Samrat Choudhary, Maithili Thakur In Spotlight

Bihar votes today in the first phase of the high-stakes assembly elections, kicking off a political battle spread across 121 constituencies in 18 districts. More than 3.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,314 candidates, including some of the biggest names of the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

The first phase is packed with prestige battles, celebrity candidates and family rivalries making it one of the most closely watched election phases in Bihar’s recent political history.

Raghopur (Vaishali) — Tejashwi Yadav vs Satish Kumar Yadav

Why it matters: Raghopur has long been a Yadav family bastion.

RJD’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav is eyeing a hat-trick from here. He faces BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav, who once defeated Rabri Devi in 2010, and Jan Suraaj Party’s Chanchal Singh.

Tejashwi’s victory margin here will set the tone for the Mahagathbandhan.

Tarapur (Munger) — Samrat Choudhary vs Arun Kumar

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is contesting from his home turf after 15 years.

Traditionally a JD(U) fortress, the seat has been handed to the BJP under the seat-sharing pact.

Here, Choudhary faces RJD’s Arun Kumar.

This seat is a prestige battle — a win strengthens NDA’s narrative.

Lakhisarai — Vijay Kumar Sinha vs Suraj Kumar

Another deputy CM and BJP heavyweight Vijay Kumar Sinha seeks a sixth term.

He faces Jan Suraaj Party’s Suraj Kumar.

One of NDA’s safest seats, a loss here would be a major upset.

Mahua (Vaishali) — Tej Pratap Yadav vs RJD & LJP

Family drama, rebellion, and a three-way battle.

Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap, expelled from the RJD, is contesting under his new outfit Janshakti Janata Dal.

He faces:

Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD, sitting MLA)

Sanjay Singh (LJP)

The Yadav family feud adds emotional weight to the contest.

Chapra (Saran) — Khesari Lal Yadav vs BJP vs JSP

Superstar Bhojpuri singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav enters politics on an RJD ticket.

BJP has fielded Chhoti Kumari, backed by deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.

Chapra is historic once represented by Lalu Prasad Yadav four times.

Alinagar (Darbhanga) — Maithili Thakur vs Binod Mishra

Folk music sensation Maithili Thakur, 25, makes her debut from BJP.

She faces RJD’s Binod Mishra.

The contest is being viewed as outsiders vs locals even though she speaks fluent Maithili.

Mokama (Patna) — Anant Singh vs Piyush Priyadarshini

Strongman and JD(U) candidate Anant Singh is in fray despite being arrested recently in a murder case linked to the campaign.

Facing him is JSP’s Piyush Priyadarshini, whose party worker was killed last week.

This constituency is overshadowed by crime and controversy.

Raghunathpur (Siwan) — Osama Shahab vs JD(U) vs JSP

The late gangster-turned-politician Shahabuddin’s son Osama Shahab makes his political debut on an RJD ticket.

He faces JD(U)’s Vikash Kumar Singh and JSP’s Rahul Kirti.

Dynasty politics meets legacy factor.

Other Key Contests

Seat Key Candidate Party Hasanpur Raj Kumar Ray vs Mala Pushpam JD(U) vs RJD Harnaut (Nitish’s pocket borough) Hari Narayan Singh JD(U)

What’s at stake?

NDA is betting on its deputy CMs and new faces to retain power.

Mahagathbandhan hopes Tejashwi Yadav’s charisma and RJD’s caste arithmetic will swing the results.

Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, may cut into traditional vote banks.