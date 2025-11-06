Bihar Elections Phase 1: Lalu Yadav And Family Casts Vote, Says Change To Start From Nov 14

LIVE TV
Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav cast their votes in Patna as polling began for 121 assembly seats across 18 districts. Over 3.75 crore voters are participating in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections. Rabri Devi appealed to women and youth to vote in large numbers, while Tejashwi Yadav urged voters to “bring change” in Bihar.

Bihar Election Update
Bihar Election Update

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: November 6, 2025 09:23:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, cast their votes in Patna on Thursday morning. Tejashwi Yadav’s wife Rajshree Yadav and sister Misa Bharti also exercised their franchise as voting continued for 121 constituencies in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections.

Speaking to reporters, Lalu Yadav expressed confidence that Bihar would witness political change, while Tejashwi Yadav appealed to voters to “bring change and form a new government on November 14.”

Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti Appeal to Voters

Rabri Devi appealed to women and youth across the state to participate actively in the voting process. “I urge women, youth, and everyone to come out and vote.

The public will bring change,” she said after casting her vote. Misa Bharti, who accompanied her family, asked voters to cast their votes keeping in mind the future of their children. She later said that the youth and people of Bihar had already made up their minds and predicted a clear victory for the Mahagathbandhan in this election. The family voted early in the morning amid tight security arrangements.

Tej Pratap Yadav Absent, Rabri Devi Sends Good Wishes

Tejashwi Yadav’s elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who is contesting from the Mahua constituency on behalf of his new party, Janshakti Janta Dal, did not join the family at the polling booth.

His absence drew attention, but Rabri Devi addressed it calmly, saying, “My best wishes to both my sons. Tej Pratap is contesting on his own. I am their mother. Good luck to both of them.” The RJD leader also appealed to citizens across Bihar to step out and exercise their right to vote. Voting continued across all districts with strong police deployment.

Polling for the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, with voting in some areas ending an hour earlier due to security concerns. Around 3.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,314 candidates contesting across 121 seats in 18 districts. Prominent leaders in the fray include RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey, JD(U)’s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary, and independent leader Anant Singh. The Election Commission stated that 10.72 lakh new voters have been added, including 7.78 lakh first-time voters aged 18-19 years.

Key Political Battles Across Bihar

The Raghopur constituency features a major contest between Tejashwi Yadav and BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav, who lost the 2020 assembly polls. Tarapur in Munger is witnessing a triangular fight between Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, RJD’s Arun Kumar, and Jan Suraaj’s Santosh Kumar Singh.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha is contesting from Lakhisarai against Congress’ Amaresh Kumar and Jan Suraaj’s Suraj Kumar. Among political alliances, Jan Suraaj Party has fielded 119 candidates, JD(U) 57, BJP 48, and LJP (Ram Vilas) 14. RJD is contesting 73 seats, Congress 24, and CPI(ML) 14, with friendly contests expected in some constituencies.

Bihar’s 2020 Polling Figures and Party Performances

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, voting took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among major parties, the Janata Dal (United) won 43 seats, BJP 74, RJD 75, and Congress 19. JD(U) had contested 115 seats, BJP 110, RJD 144, and Congress 70. This year, the Mahagathbandhan aims to improve its performance, while the NDA seeks to retain its hold. Polling officials reported smooth voting across districts as security forces managed queues and ensured peaceful participation in all polling booths.

(With Agency Inputs) 

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 9:22 AM IST
