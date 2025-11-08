Bihar Elections Phase 2: What Time Does Voting Start? Everything You Need To Know

Bihar is all set to go for the second phase of the 2025 Assembly Elections on November 11, just days after the first phase came to an end with record voter participation. The state recorded a historic turnout of 64.66 percent in Phase 1 highest ever in Bihar’s electoral history and the momentum now shifts to the crucial second round of polling.

According to the Election Commission of India, polling in Phase 2 will be held between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Significantly, the Commission has also cleared that voters standing in the queue after 5 PM will still get an opportunity to exercise their right. The results of the Bihar Assembly Elections will be declared on November 14, 2025, which will determine the formation of the next government in the state.

More details of Bihar Elections

This year, Bihar has 7.42 crore registered voters, including 3.92 crore men and 3.5 crore women, according to the updated electoral rolls published after the Special Intensive Revision. For more comfortable and accessible polling, 90,712 booths have been established across the state, with an average of 818 voters assigned to each booth.

To ensure transparency, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said webcasting would be done from every polling booth. Voters would have to deposit their smartphones outside the polling rooms before entering.

For the second phase, the Election Commission has made an elaborate security arrangement. More than 500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, including CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB, have been deployed across Bihar.

Of these, 121 companies will be from CRPF, while over 400 companies will be from the BSF and other forces. Ninety-nine BSF companies have already reached Bihar, and the remaining units are in transit. Each of the 243 constituencies also has an observer appointed to monitor polling activities.

Check names in the electoral roll

Voters going to cast their franchise are advised to check their names in the electoral roll well in advance. To check their voter details, citizens can log on to the website of CEO Bihar and click the “Search in Electoral Roll” option by entering their EPIC number or the name, father’s or husband’s name, and district.

The portal will lead to the polling station number, booth location, and serial number. One can save time on polling day by downloading or taking a screenshot of the entry. If a voter’s name is missing or a correction needs to be made, the website lists down the procedure to file Form 6 or Form 8 with the Booth Level Officer or the nearest office. Contact details of officials for assistance are listed on the CEO website.

Citizens can also use the Voter Helpline mobile app or the online polling station locator on the website of the ECI to find booth locations on a map. As the second phase draws closer, it has been recommended that voters check their names in advance, confirm details of their booths, and carry valid photo identification to the polling station for hassle-free voting on election day.

ALSO READ: Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List