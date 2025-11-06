LIVE TV
Bihar Polls Phase 1: Meet The Richest And Poorest Candidates-One With ₹373 Crore, Another With No Assets

Bihar Polls Phase 1: Meet The Richest And Poorest Candidates-One With ₹373 Crore, Another With No Assets

ADR data from Bihar Election 2025 reveals a stark wealth gap: VIP candidate Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh is the richest with assets worth ₹373 crore, while BSP’s Sunil Kumar Choudhary has declared zero assets. In Phase 1, 40% of candidates are crorepatis.

The financial contrast between candidates has become one of the biggest talking points. (Photo: ANI)
The financial contrast between candidates has become one of the biggest talking points. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 6, 2025 10:39:34 IST

Bihar Polls Phase 1: Meet The Richest And Poorest Candidates-One With ₹373 Crore, Another With No Assets

As Bihar votes in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, the financial contrast between candidates has become one of the biggest talking points. Data analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Bihar Election Watch reveals a massive wealth divide among contestants  with the richest candidate declaring assets worth ₹373 crore, while the poorest has zero assets to his name.

Richest Candidate: VIP’s Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh (Net Worth: ₹373 Crore)

The richest candidate in the entire 2025 Bihar election is Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh, also known as Guddu Singh, contesting from Lauiya (West Champaran) on a Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) ticket. VIP is part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, which includes the RJD and Congress.

  • Declared assets: ₹373 crore

  • Non-agricultural assets: ₹352 crore

  • Shares & securities: ₹5.51 crore

  • Agricultural land: ₹2.58 crore

  • Wife’s assets: ₹131 crore

  • Family owns:

    • 7 luxury cars

    • Around 3.4 kg gold jewellery

    • Foreign-made firearms

Singh also has loans of around ₹14.46 crore, while his wife has loans worth ₹1.12 crore.
He faces BJP’s sitting MLA and Bhojpuri singer Vinay Bihari.

Richest Candidate in Phase 1: BJP’s Kumar Pranay (Net Worth: ₹170 Crore)

In Phase 1 (121 seats voting today), the wealthiest candidate is:

Kumar Pranay (BJP), Munger

  • Net worth: ₹170 crore

  • Movable assets: ₹83.35 crore

  • Immovable assets: ₹86.65 crore

  • Wife’s movable assets: ₹132 crore

A sitting MLA, Pranay is in a direct contest with RJD’s Avinash Vidyarthi.

Other High-Net-Worth Candidates

Candidate Party Seat Net Worth
Nitish Kumar Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party Gaya ₹250 crore
Raj Kishor Gupta Independent Maharajganj (Siwan) ₹137 crore
Anant Kumar Singh JD(U) Mokama ₹100 crore

ADR reveals that 40% of the 1,303 candidates in Phase 1 are crorepatis.
Across the election, 1,081 out of 2,600 candidates (42%) are millionaires.

The average asset value per candidate this year stands at ₹3.35 crore, almost double compared to ₹1.72 crore in 2020.

Poorest Candidate: Declared Net Worth — ₹0

On the other end of the wealth spectrum is Sunil Kumar Choudhary, a BSP candidate from Pirpainti (SC) constituency. He has declared zero movable or immovable assets.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 10:39 AM IST
Bihar Polls Phase 1: Meet The Richest And Poorest Candidates-One With ₹373 Crore, Another With No Assets

QUICK LINKS