‘I Am Under Threat’: Tej Pratap Yadav Says His Life Is In Danger, Claims ‘Enemies May Get Me Killed’

Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday claimed that his life is “under threat” as he campaigns for the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. The former RJD leader, who was expelled from the party earlier this year, is contesting from the Mahua constituency.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Tej Pratap alleged that unidentified individuals are trying to harm him.

“My security has been increased… I am under threat. My enemies may even get me killed. Everyone seems like an enemy,” he stated, without naming anyone.

The second phase of polling in Bihar is scheduled for November 11, while vote counting will take place on November 14. The state has already recorded a historic 65% voter turnout in the first phase a number being interpreted differently by rival political camps, with one side calling it proof of anti-incumbency and the other seeing it as voter support for the ruling alliance.

Rift in the Yadav family continues

Tej Pratap’s political journey has been turbulent in recent months. On May 25, the RJD expelled him for six years, a day after he allegedly admitted to being in a relationship. The post was later deleted with Tej Pratap claiming his social media account was “hacked.” Reports also suggested that Lalu Prasad Yadav disowned him due to his “irresponsible behaviour.”

Days after his expulsion, Tej Pratap launched his own party, the Janshakti Janta Dal, and alleged a conspiracy within the family to isolate him. In cryptic posts on X, he referred to “Jaichand” a historical symbol of betrayal hinting at internal sabotage.

Despite the family rift, Tej Pratap extended birthday wishes to his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday.

“My blessings are always with him. He should continue to grow further,” he said.

As the Bihar election battle intensifies, Tej Pratap’s claims of a threat to his life have added a dramatic twist to the already tense political landscape.

ALSO READ: Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Locate Your Polling Station