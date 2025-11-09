LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > ‘I Am Under Threat’: Tej Pratap Yadav Says His Life Is In Danger, Claims ‘Enemies May Get Me Killed’

‘I Am Under Threat’: Tej Pratap Yadav Says His Life Is In Danger, Claims ‘Enemies May Get Me Killed’

Tej Pratap Yadav, Janshakti Janta Dal chief and expelled RJD leader, claimed his life is “under threat” while campaigning for the Bihar elections. Contesting from Mahua, he said “everyone seems like an enemy” as security around him has been increased.

Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday claimed that his life is "under threat". (Photo: ANI)
Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday claimed that his life is "under threat". (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 9, 2025 14:21:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Am Under Threat’: Tej Pratap Yadav Says His Life Is In Danger, Claims ‘Enemies May Get Me Killed’

Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday claimed that his life is “under threat” as he campaigns for the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. The former RJD leader, who was expelled from the party earlier this year, is contesting from the Mahua constituency.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Tej Pratap alleged that unidentified individuals are trying to harm him.

“My security has been increased… I am under threat. My enemies may even get me killed. Everyone seems like an enemy,” he stated, without naming anyone.

The second phase of polling in Bihar is scheduled for November 11, while vote counting will take place on November 14. The state has already recorded a historic 65% voter turnout in the first phase  a number being interpreted differently by rival political camps, with one side calling it proof of anti-incumbency and the other seeing it as voter support for the ruling alliance.

Rift in the Yadav family continues

Tej Pratap’s political journey has been turbulent in recent months. On May 25, the RJD expelled him for six years, a day after he allegedly admitted to being in a relationship. The post was later deleted with Tej Pratap claiming his social media account was “hacked.” Reports also suggested that Lalu Prasad Yadav disowned him due to his “irresponsible behaviour.”

Days after his expulsion, Tej Pratap launched his own party, the Janshakti Janta Dal, and alleged a conspiracy within the family to isolate him. In cryptic posts on X, he referred to “Jaichand” a historical symbol of betrayal hinting at internal sabotage.

Despite the family rift, Tej Pratap extended birthday wishes to his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday.

“My blessings are always with him. He should continue to grow further,” he said.

As the Bihar election battle intensifies, Tej Pratap’s claims of a threat to his life have added a dramatic twist to the already tense political landscape.

ALSO READ: Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Locate Your Polling Station

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 2:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar ElectionsBihar elections 2025biharelectionnewsTej Pratap Yadav

RELATED News

‘Vote Chori Is the Real Issue’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and Election Commission of Using SIR to Cover Up Poll Manipulation

Bihar Election 2025: Full List of Most Educated Candidates Including Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor, and Chirag Paswan

‘Bihar Wants Change’: Tejashwi Yadav Confident Ahead of Phase 2 Polls, Says People Will Repeat November 1 Mandate on November 11

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Check Full List of Valid Documents You Can Use to Vote Without a Voter ID Card

Top 5 Richest Candidates in Bihar Elections 2025: Check Who Tops the List with Assets Worth Hundreds of Crores

LATEST NEWS

Rape Case Heat: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Escapes To Australia Amid Proclaimed Offender Proceedings

Disturbing Act Caught On Video: Nude Woman Hangs Out of Speeding Car In Lucknow, Performs Dangerous Stunt

Indian-Origin Man Questioned About Immigration Status By ‘Masked’ Agents: ‘Do You Know About Mamdani?’

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025: When, Where And How To Watch Sao Paulo GP Live In India

Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory After 6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Iwate Coast

Gujarat ATS Foils Major Terror Plot, Arrests 3 Suspects Planning Nationwide Attacks

‘Dimaag Ghuma Hua Hai’: Haryana DGP Sparks Debate After Linking Thar SUVs And Bullet Bikes To Notorious Mindset, Calls All Of Them ‘Badmaash’

How Will India React If Pakistan Tests Nuclear Weapons? Rajnath Singh Gives Strong Reply

‘I Am Under Threat’: Tej Pratap Yadav Says His Life Is In Danger, Claims ‘Enemies May Get Me Killed’

Philippines on High Alert as Super Typhoon Fung-Wong Nears, Days After Devastation from Typhoon Kalmaegi

‘I Am Under Threat’: Tej Pratap Yadav Says His Life Is In Danger, Claims ‘Enemies May Get Me Killed’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Am Under Threat’: Tej Pratap Yadav Says His Life Is In Danger, Claims ‘Enemies May Get Me Killed’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Am Under Threat’: Tej Pratap Yadav Says His Life Is In Danger, Claims ‘Enemies May Get Me Killed’
‘I Am Under Threat’: Tej Pratap Yadav Says His Life Is In Danger, Claims ‘Enemies May Get Me Killed’
‘I Am Under Threat’: Tej Pratap Yadav Says His Life Is In Danger, Claims ‘Enemies May Get Me Killed’
‘I Am Under Threat’: Tej Pratap Yadav Says His Life Is In Danger, Claims ‘Enemies May Get Me Killed’

QUICK LINKS