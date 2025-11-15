Is The Mahagathbandhan In Shock? Rahul Gandhi Joins Mallikarjun Kharge In High-Level Congress Meet Post-Bihar Defeat

In the wake of its debacle in the Bihar Assembly election, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a high-level review meeting at his residence on Saturday, which was attended by Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary KC Venugopal, senior leader Ajay Maken and AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru. The meeting was the first party huddle following the crushing defeat of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

Massive come back of NDA in Bihar

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA recorded a landslide victory in Bihar, winning 202 of the 243 Assembly seats. The BJP took the lead as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed by JD(U), which upped its previous tally to 85. The Mahagathbandhan alliance saw a humiliating setback, as RJD secured just 25 seats and Congress barely managed to win six seats from the 61 contested.

मैं बिहार के उन करोड़ों मतदाताओं का हार्दिक आभार व्यक्त करता हूं, जिन्होंने महागठबंधन पर अपना विश्वास जताया। बिहार का यह परिणाम वाकई चौंकाने वाला है। हम एक ऐसे चुनाव में जीत हासिल नहीं कर सके, जो शुरू से ही निष्पक्ष नहीं था। यह लड़ाई संविधान और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा की है। कांग्रेस… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2025







Reacting to the results, Rahul Gandhi termed the outcome “surprising” and reiterated allegations of vote manipulation. Posting on X, he said, “The election was not fair from the very beginning. We will conduct a detailed review and make more effective efforts to save democracy.” Kharge echoed Gandhi’s stance, stating that while the party respects the mandate of the people, it would continue to fight forces that undermine democracy.

Validation on poor performance in focus

Sources state that the meeting aimed to understand why Congress had fared poorly in Bihar, its second-worst performance after 2010. Party leaders discussed strategies to strengthen the party’s position ahead of upcoming elections and how to regain the trust of voters.

Results in Bihar have triggered a sense of unease in the INDIA bloc, of which Congress is usually the weakest link. Rahul Gandhi’s campaign on “vote chori” did little to impress the electorate, thus increasing the requirement for an overhaul of strategy.

Kharge said, “The Congress would leave no stone unturned in raising awareness among the people.” It would continue its commitment to the protection of the Constitution and democratic values.

The high-level meeting reflects the efforts of Congress to regroup after the Bihar election shock. Leaders have been deliberating on how to rebuild the party’s credibility and strengthen the Mahagathbandhan for future electoral battles.

