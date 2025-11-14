LIVE TV
Jehanabad Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD Faces Tough Fight As Counting Begins On November 14, Check Top Contestants

Jehanabad Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates, Jehanabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Vote Counting LIVE: A fierce battle unfolds as RJD defends its long-held stronghold against the NDA challenge. Vote counting starts at 8 AM on November 14. Stay tuned for live updates, winners, and detailed results from the Bihar Assembly elections.

Bihar Election Results 2025
Bihar Election Results 2025

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: November 14, 2025 01:04:01 IST

Jehanabad Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Politically, Jehanabad’s Assembly constituency has seen plenty of drama since it was carved out in 1951. Congress ruled the roost at first, bagging six of the first nine elections. Only two early upsets broke their streak, one by the Socialist Party in 1952, and another by Shoshit Dal in 1969. Congress clung to its hold until 1985, but that win marked the end of its era.

The tide turned in 2000. RJD stepped in and has dominated ever since, winning six times. They might have made it seven in a row if Congress hadn’t fielded a candidate in 2010 who split the vote, handing JD(U) an unexpected victory. As things stand now, the MLA is Sadhu Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s brother-in-law, keeping the seat in the family.

Looking ahead to 2025, Jehanabad feels like classic Bihar- complex, unpredictable, and fiercely contested. The RJD seems to have a lock on its core voters, but the NDA isn’t giving up. If they want to flip the script, they’ll need to unite the anti-RJD vote and break a pattern that’s favoured Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party for the last twenty-five years.

Bihar Jehanabad Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2025 Vote Counting

Vote counting for the Jehanabad seat will take place on November 14. The process will begin at 8 am.  

Jehanabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Winner

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set November 14 as the date of the results for all constituencies. 

Jehanabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Full Contestants

Rahul Kumar is running for the RJD in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. He’s 41, a post-graduate, and he’s not facing any criminal cases. His assets add up to Rs 3.9 crore, with liabilities of Rs 23.6 lakh. Voters in the Jehanabad constituency will decide if he gets a seat in the assembly.

Chandeshwar Prasad is the JD(U) candidate for the same seat. At 74, he’s the oldest among the major contenders. He’s passed his 10th exams, has no criminal cases, and he’s got assets worth Rs 13.7 crore with no liabilities.

Abhiram Singh is contesting from JSP. He’s 61 years old, a graduate, and has one criminal case against him. His assets are a bit higher at Rs 14.2 crore, but so are his liabilities at Rs 2.2 crore. Like the others, he’s waiting to see what the Jehanabad voters decide.

Jehanabad Chunav Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner

While RJD and Congress take up most of the spotlight, other parties have had their moments. The Socialist Party, Shoshit Dal, Janata Party, Janata Dal, JD(U), and even an Independent have claimed the seat once each. BJP and its earlier version, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, never really got off the ground here they just haven’t caught on. That makes the NDA’s challenge in 2025 look like an uphill battle, especially with the RJD so firmly entrenched.

On the ground, the numbers tell their own story. Scheduled Castes make up just over 17% of voters, Muslims about 8.5%. Most people here live in villages around three-quarters, in fact. In the 2020 assembly election, there were about 298,000 registered voters, and turnout sat at 53.66%. By the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the electorate had nudged up to just over 304,000. RJD led the pack with 42% of the vote, while JD(U) trailed at 32.83%.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 1:01 AM IST
Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Osama Shahab (RJD) and Vikash Kumar Singh (JDU) in Close Contest, Results on Nov 14

QUICK LINKS