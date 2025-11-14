Jehanabad Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD Faces Tough Fight As Counting Begins On November 14, Check Top Contestants

The tide turned in 2000. RJD stepped in and has dominated ever since, winning six times. They might have made it seven in a row if Congress hadn’t fielded a candidate in 2010 who split the vote, handing JD(U) an unexpected victory. As things stand now, the MLA is Sadhu Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s brother-in-law, keeping the seat in the family.
Looking ahead to 2025, Jehanabad feels like classic Bihar- complex, unpredictable, and fiercely contested. The RJD seems to have a lock on its core voters, but the NDA isn’t giving up. If they want to flip the script, they’ll need to unite the anti-RJD vote and break a pattern that’s favoured Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party for the last twenty-five years.
Chandeshwar Prasad is the JD(U) candidate for the same seat. At 74, he’s the oldest among the major contenders. He’s passed his 10th exams, has no criminal cases, and he’s got assets worth Rs 13.7 crore with no liabilities.
Abhiram Singh is contesting from JSP. He’s 61 years old, a graduate, and has one criminal case against him. His assets are a bit higher at Rs 14.2 crore, but so are his liabilities at Rs 2.2 crore. Like the others, he’s waiting to see what the Jehanabad voters decide.
While RJD and Congress take up most of the spotlight, other parties have had their moments. The Socialist Party, Shoshit Dal, Janata Party, Janata Dal, JD(U), and even an Independent have claimed the seat once each. BJP and its earlier version, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, never really got off the ground here they just haven’t caught on. That makes the NDA’s challenge in 2025 look like an uphill battle, especially with the RJD so firmly entrenched.
On the ground, the numbers tell their own story. Scheduled Castes make up just over 17% of voters, Muslims about 8.5%. Most people here live in villages around three-quarters, in fact. In the 2020 assembly election, there were about 298,000 registered voters, and turnout sat at 53.66%. By the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the electorate had nudged up to just over 304,000. RJD led the pack with 42% of the vote, while JD(U) trailed at 32.83%.
