‘Mother Of All Apps’: ECI Unveils During Bihar Election PC, This Is What You Need To Know?

ECI Net, displayed by the Election Commission of India today is an exclusive digital platform designed to transform the entire election process. This App will be linked to more than 40 election related apps, thus marking a major step towards greater transparency and efficiency.

The platform will debut during the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, serving as the starting point for a nationwide rollout.

What is ECI Net?

ECI Net is a single-window digital ecosystem projected to simplify tasks related to elections, that is, right for the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs). The platform consolidates existing tools for election monitoring, voter management, communication, and reporting, allowing for better coordination and real-time access to data. Its purpose is to enhance the efficiency of election management whereas ensuring better transparency in the electoral process.

Key Features of ECI Net

• Unified Platform: Combines more than 40 existing apps into a unified interface.

• Real-Time Monitoring: Tracks registration process of the voters, arrangements of pooling stations, and real-time counting of vote.

• Citizen Services: Combines with the Voter Helpline Number, 1950, permitting voters to directly connect with the local election officials.

• Data Security: Confirms the safety in digital operations through advanced encryption and access control.

• Transparency: Decreases manual errors, interruptions, and delays, thus promoting public trust in the election process.

Bihar as the Pilot

Bihar will now serve as the first state to implement ECI Net, acting as a testing ground before implementing it across the country. The Election Commission strategies to standardize electoral processes across all states, making a tech-driven and transparent ecosystem. Furthermore, a new reform directive allows that postal ballots will now be calculated before the final rounds of voting, thus improving transparency.

ECI Net is expected to revolutionize the entire election management process by improving liability and ensuring timely, secure, and clear results across India.

