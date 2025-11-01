LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Mukesh Sahani: From 'Son of Mallah' To Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM Pick, Will He Shift Vote Bank In Bihar Elections 2025?

Mukesh Sahani: From ‘Son of Mallah’ To Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM Pick, Will He Shift Vote Bank In Bihar Elections 2025?

Mukesh Sahani, popularly known as the ‘Son of Mallah’, has become the principal face of the Mahagathbandhan before the Bihar Elections 2025. His sway over the Nishad and EBC groups could benefit the reconfiguration of the political equation in the state.

(Image Credit: Mukesh Sahani via X)
(Image Credit: Mukesh Sahani via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 1, 2025 15:56:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mukesh Sahani: From ‘Son of Mallah’ To Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM Pick, Will He Shift Vote Bank In Bihar Elections 2025?

Mukesh Sahani was born into a poor family in Nishad/Mallah in Supaul, Bihar on 31st March 1981 in the weakly financially standing community. He did not have an easy childhood and when he became 18 years old, he went to Mumbai with an intention to get a job and he established himself in the film industry segment and worked as a set designer and event planner. He established the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) to transfer his social power to political power, on 4th November, 2018, using his social mobilisation in the Nishad/Mallah community. 

Mukesh Sahani’s Political Rise And Community Base

Sahani has identified himself to belong to the community of boat fishers which also represents his background to the boat fishermen community of Bihar and this has given him an identity that cuts across traditional politics in Bihar. He was relentless on the matter of further representation and reservation of the Nishad/ Mallah community organizing mass rallies and rath tours and bus tours in the districts to create the mass based support. He entered the government of Bihar (Animal Husbandry and Fisheries) as a minister and a member of the Bihar Legislative Council in 2020.

Mukesh Sahani’s Strategies For Bihar Elections 2025

Sahani has come out as a tough contender in the lead up to the 2025 election in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. In Mahagathbandhan of Bihar, Sahani was the opponent candidate nominated by the opposition alliance along with its leader Tejashwi Yadav as the deputy chief minister. This is a pointer to the way that the alliance is exploiting the Nishad/ Mallah and other backward community voters who feel that Sahani would be a huge voter since he is a so called wild card whose vote could give the elections a twist. The Sahanis’ negotiating is also anchored on the fact that he switched sides, being a member of the NDA, and then an independent, and now a member of the Mahagathbandhan. This is the fact that the credibility of his statements about the rights of the community, such as his name of late commissions among the fishermen community, has credibility among the grassroots, as well as the appearance of a fighter against the status quo.

Mukesh Sahani’s Challenges For Bihar Elections 2025

His promotion is a good omen of greater power, although Sahani still has far to climb, to be a party VIP more than an extra face in his own party, to not be marginalized in the politics of coalitions, to be able to win electoral seats to his argument that he is the right person to lead. In addition, his candidature raises questions about the relations within the alliance including the role of the Congress within the alliance. The Mahagathbandhan must not merely be capable of transferring caste base to seats and popularising them across communities but also to the rest of the community.

Why Mukesh Sahani Is Important For Bihar Elections 2025?

A metaphoric and strategic stratum, Sahani presents a form of caste arithmetic, retrocommunity mobilisation and local arithmetic on an election in which all these things have been so significant. The discourse of social justice and political empowerment resonates with the story of his life poor background to political leaders. To the EBC/BC (Extremely Backward Classes/Backward Classes) sections of the voters of Bihar, he just appears to represent them. And to the machinations, he is an entry point into the societies which have traditionally been excluded by mainstream politics.

Mukesh Sahani’s profile cannot be that of just a man in the 2025 Bihar election but needs to be one of a changing political equation, of the hitherto marginalised getting a voice and identity and power finding its way into the Bihar democratic equation.

Also Read: Prashant Kishor: From Kingmaker To Challenger, Jan Suraaj Party Prepares To Rewrite Bihar Politics

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 3:56 PM IST
Tags: Bihar elections 2025biharelection-hero-5mahagathbandhan 2025Mukesh Sahanimukesh sahani bihar electionsmukesh sahani deputy cm facemukesh sahani mahagathbandhanmukesh sahani newsmukesh sahani profile 2025Son Of Mallahtejashwi yadav

Mukesh Sahani: From ‘Son of Mallah’ To Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM Pick, Will He Shift Vote Bank In Bihar Elections 2025?

