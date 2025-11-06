LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Patna Records The Lowest Voter Turnout Till 1 PM, Chirag Paswan, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav And Others Casts Their Vote

Patna Records The Lowest Voter Turnout Till 1 PM, Chirag Paswan, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav And Others Casts Their Vote

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 recorded a voter turnout of 42.31% till 1 PM, with Gopalganj registering the highest at 46.73% and Patna the lowest at 37.72%. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote in Bakhtiyarpur and urged citizens to participate actively, calling the elections a “festival of democracy.”

Voter turnout till 1 pm
Voter turnout till 1 pm

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 6, 2025 14:14:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Patna Records The Lowest Voter Turnout Till 1 PM, Chirag Paswan, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav And Others Casts Their Vote

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 recorded an overall voter turnout of 42.31% till 1 PM, according to the Election Commission of India. Gopalganj registered the highest voter turnout at 46.73%, while Patna recorded the lowest at 37.72%. Voting began early in the morning across 121 constituencies, with large crowds seen at polling booths despite the rising afternoon temperature.

Phase 1 Voter Turnout Till 1 PM In Bihar Assembly Election: 42.31 % 

Highest Voter Turnout: Gopalganj – 46.73% 

Lowest Voter Turnout: Patna – 37.72% 

Begusarai – 46.02% 

Bhojpur – 41.15% 

Buxar – 41.10% 

Darbhanga – 39.35% 

Gopalganj – 46.73% 

Khagaria – 42.94% 

Lakhisarai – 46.37% 

Madhepura – 44.16% 

Munger- 41.47% 

Muzaffarpur – 45.41% 

Nalanda – 41.87% 

Patna – 37.72% 

Saharsa – 44.20% 

Samastipur – 43.30% 

Saran – 43.06% 

Sheikhpura – 41.23% 

Siwan – 41.20% 

Vaishali – 42.60% 

Nitish Kumar Casts Vote, Urges Public Participation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote in Bakhtiyarpur on Thursday morning (November 6) during the first phase of polling. After voting, he displayed his inked finger to the media. Earlier, he urged citizens on X (formerly Twitter) to vote in large numbers. The Chief Minister described voting as both a right and a responsibility, calling upon people to encourage others to take part in what he termed the “festival of democracy.”

Must Read: Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 2:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar elections 2025Gopalganjpatnavoter turnout

RELATED News

Bihar Elections 2025: Women Perform Mithila’s Folk Dance ‘Jhijhiya’ in Patna to Raise Voting Awareness During Phase 1 Polls

“Nil Bate Sannata”: PM Modi Slams RJD, Says 15 Years of Jungle Raj Brought ‘Zero’ Development in Bihar

Bihar Election 2025: Exit Poll Date and Time, When and Where to Watch Exit Poll Results Live?

Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’

“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

LATEST NEWS

Harish Rai Death: KGF Actor’s Viral Hospital Video Reveals Shocking Cause of Death

After The Win, The Fight Begins: Zohran Mamdani Sets Out To Govern Under Donald Trump’s Shadow

SRH Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Pat Cummins to Travis Head

Gujarat Shocker: Woman Techie Jailed In Gujarat Sent Bomb Hoaxes To Bengaluru Schools To Frame Lover Who Rejected Her

Patna Records The Lowest Voter Turnout Till 1 PM, Chirag Paswan, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav And Others Casts Their Vote

Why Has ED Summoned Anil Ambani Again? Money Laundering Probe Escalates, Billionaire To Face Questioning On November 14

R Balki’s Ghoomer Returns To Theatres To Celebrate India’s Historic Women’s World Cup Victory

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Slams Farrhana Bhatt, Says ‘TV Actors Deserve Respect, Not Belittling’

Odisha Shocker: Government Engineer Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 9 Boys At School Hostel

Arunachal Sainik School Student Death: Sister Alleges Torture, Ragging by Seniors

Patna Records The Lowest Voter Turnout Till 1 PM, Chirag Paswan, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav And Others Casts Their Vote

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Patna Records The Lowest Voter Turnout Till 1 PM, Chirag Paswan, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav And Others Casts Their Vote

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Patna Records The Lowest Voter Turnout Till 1 PM, Chirag Paswan, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav And Others Casts Their Vote
Patna Records The Lowest Voter Turnout Till 1 PM, Chirag Paswan, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav And Others Casts Their Vote
Patna Records The Lowest Voter Turnout Till 1 PM, Chirag Paswan, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav And Others Casts Their Vote
Patna Records The Lowest Voter Turnout Till 1 PM, Chirag Paswan, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav And Others Casts Their Vote

QUICK LINKS