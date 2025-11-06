Patna Records The Lowest Voter Turnout Till 1 PM, Chirag Paswan, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav And Others Casts Their Vote

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 recorded an overall voter turnout of 42.31% till 1 PM, according to the Election Commission of India. Gopalganj registered the highest voter turnout at 46.73%, while Patna recorded the lowest at 37.72%. Voting began early in the morning across 121 constituencies, with large crowds seen at polling booths despite the rising afternoon temperature.

Phase 1 Voter Turnout Till 1 PM In Bihar Assembly Election: 42.31 %

Highest Voter Turnout: Gopalganj – 46.73%

Lowest Voter Turnout: Patna – 37.72%

Begusarai – 46.02%

Bhojpur – 41.15%

Buxar – 41.10%

Darbhanga – 39.35%

Gopalganj – 46.73%

Khagaria – 42.94%

Lakhisarai – 46.37%

Madhepura – 44.16%

Munger- 41.47%

Muzaffarpur – 45.41%

Nalanda – 41.87%

Patna – 37.72%

Saharsa – 44.20%

Samastipur – 43.30%

Saran – 43.06%

Sheikhpura – 41.23%

Siwan – 41.20%

Vaishali – 42.60%

Nitish Kumar Casts Vote, Urges Public Participation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote in Bakhtiyarpur on Thursday morning (November 6) during the first phase of polling. After voting, he displayed his inked finger to the media. Earlier, he urged citizens on X (formerly Twitter) to vote in large numbers. The Chief Minister described voting as both a right and a responsibility, calling upon people to encourage others to take part in what he termed the “festival of democracy.”

Must Read: Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes