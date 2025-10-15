Why Prashant Kishor Won’t Contest Bihar Elections?

In a tactical step, political strategist, who has turned into a politician Prashant Kishor, has declared that he is not going to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. At the start of his electoral transformation initiative, Jan Suraaj, Kishor stressed that type of decision was made in the larger interests of the party and he had significant time to devote to the organizational initiative.

What Did Prashant Kishor Say About Bowing Out Of Bihar Elections?

Prashant Kishor projected a lot of confidence in a big electoral result and he foresaw a landslide win or a big defeat. Another criticism made by Kishor was the confusion that was seen between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would never come back as CM. This statement has been made in the backdrop of rising tensions in the NDA on the issue of seat sharing. Coalition members like Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi have been dissatisfied with the decisions made by the BJP led coalition and this comes out as a sign of cracks in the alliance. Nevertheless, the leaders of BJP believe that NDA is strong and united.

Latest Bihar Election News

With the elections looming, the Bihar politics is dynamic and Jan Suraaj led by Kishor is positioning itself as a force to reckon with. The fact that Kishor chose not to engage in the electoral fray has introduced a new twist in the political landscape of the state and it is likely to bring a change in the old power dynamics. The next few days will see the impact of such developments on the voter turnout and the final outcome of the election.

Also Read: Did Congress Intentionally Snub Its Oldest Ally Partner RJD In Bihar