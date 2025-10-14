LIVE TV
Home > India > Did Congress Intentionally Snub Its Oldest Ally Partner RJD In Bihar

Did Congress Intentionally Snub Its Oldest Ally Partner RJD In Bihar

However, even before the hearing of RJD leaders at Delhi court in connection with the IRCTC case ended, Rahul Gandhi had called the meeting of the party leaders at 10 Janpath.

Representational image. (ANI Photo)
Representational image. (ANI Photo)

Published By: Anand Singh
Last updated: October 14, 2025 20:26:13 IST

Did Congress Intentionally Snub Its Oldest Ally Partner RJD In Bihar

Even as it was anticipated that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav during his Delhi visit will have a meeting with the top Congress leadership over the seat sharing deal, however to a surprise the meeting with the Grand Old Party top brass did not happen and the former deputy chief minister could manage to meet Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s trusted aide KC Venugopal.

However, even before the hearing of RJD leaders at Delhi court in connection with the IRCTC case ended, Rahul Gandhi had called the meeting of the party leaders at 10 Janpath, the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi. 

The meeting at 10 Janpath, that lasted for over an hours was attended by Venugopal, party treasurer and Bihar Screening Committee chairperson Ajay Maken, State unit chief Rajesh Ram, Incharge Krishna Allavaru and CLP Shakil Ahmed Khan. 

During the meeting, the sources indicated that he was briefed about the seats on which the Congress wanted to contest and which were party’s traditional seats and that are claimed by alliance partners. 

The source indicated that Rahul Gandhi during the meeting gave a clear nod to party leaders that they need to stick with the plan and that even asked if they are prepared to contest on all 243 seats. 

The source claimed that the Gandhi scion also then clarified that till the time seat sharing is not finalised there will be no meeting. 

However, soon after that the crucial meeting of Tejashwi Yadav with Venugopal and other Bihar leaders took place at war room in Delhi that lasted for over two hours. 

The source said that from the war room, Congress top brass was connected with Tejashwi Yadav and then the number of 60 to 61 seats and also 135 for RJD was finalised. 

However, sources also indicated that Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were in Delhi to deal with any unwanted stalemate on seat sharing even as Venugopal held talks with Tejashwi Yadav and RJD Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav.

Meanwhile, following the meeting at war room, the RJD leaders left for Patna and the Bihar Congress leaders had a meeting with Kharge at his residence. 

While coming out from the meeting, Rajesh Ram only said, “All is well.”

But, the suspense deepend as RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha put out a post on X with the doha of Kabir mentioning about the relationship to which Congress screening Committee member Imran Pratapgarhi also reacted. 

Even as seat-sharing negotiations within Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan are turning into a test of patience and persuasion, with alliance partners refusing to yield ground easily.

In his posting a verse on microblogging site X, Jha said, “Rahiman dhaaga prem ka, mat todo chhitkaay, toote se phir na mile, mile gaanth parijaay.” (Don’t snap the thread of love, Rahim says, once broken, it may be tied again, but the knot will always remain.)

To which, Congress MP Pratapgarhi responded with his own couplet, “Paani aankh mein bhar kar laaya ja sakta hai, ab bhi jalta shehar bachaya ja sakta hai.” (Tears can still be brought to the eyes; even a burning city can still be saved.).

According to sources, Tejashwi Yadav and Congress negotiators are close to reaching a consensus and an announcement is anticipated in the next few days.

The sources also indicated that the RJD and Congress are also keeping a close eye on Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP’s) Mukesh Sahni moves as he been demanding for 30 seats and deputy chief minister post. 

The NDA has already announced the seat sharing deal in Bihar with BJP and Janata Dal United to contest on 101 seats each, LJPR to contest on 29 seats and RLP and HAM-S to contest on six seats each. 

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 8:25 PM IST
Did Congress Intentionally Snub Its Oldest Ally Partner RJD In Bihar

Did Congress Intentionally Snub Its Oldest Ally Partner RJD In Bihar

