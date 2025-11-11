LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Who is Shakeel Ahmad? Senior Congress Leader Resigns From Party After Exit Polls Give Clear Edge To NDA: 'I Am Resigning With A…'

Who is Shakeel Ahmad? Senior Congress Leader Resigns From Party After Exit Polls Give Clear Edge To NDA: ‘I Am Resigning With A…’

Senior Congress leader and ex-Bihar state president Shakeel Ahmad has resigned from the party after the assembly elections, citing personal reasons. Though loyal to Congress’s values, Ahmad said it was no longer possible to stay, adding his sons in Canada have no political ambitions.

Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad resigns (PHOTO: X)
Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad resigns (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 11, 2025 19:50:28 IST

Who is Shakeel Ahmad? Senior Congress Leader Resigns From Party After Exit Polls Give Clear Edge To NDA: ‘I Am Resigning With A…’

The Congress party in Bihar just took a big hit right after the assembly elections. Senior leader and former state president Shakeel Ahmad, who’s been an MLA or MP five times, announced he’s quitting. He said he’s leaving with a heavy heart, but his faith in Congress’s values hasn’t changed. 

Shakeel Ahmad Resigns 

Ahmad sent a detailed letter, reminding the party that he’d already told them about his plans to step back from politics. “Please remember my letter from April 16, 2023,” he wrote, “where I said I’d never contest any election again.” He also pointed out that all three of his sons live in Canada and aren’t interested in politics at all. “None of them will contest elections either,” he said.

Still, Ahmad admitted he just couldn’t stay in the party anymore. “I promised I’d stick with Congress for life, but Mr. President, that’s not possible now,” he wrote.

He made it clear he’s not jumping ship to another party. “With a very heavy heart, I’m resigning from Congress. But that doesn’t mean I’m joining any other political group. I have no plans to join anyone else.”

Even as he steps away, Ahmad says he’ll always support Congress. “Like my ancestors, I have unshakeable faith in the party’s policies and principles. I’ll always be a well-wisher, and even my last vote will go to Congress,” he wrote.

Ahmad talked about how deep his family’s roots go with Congress. “My grandfather, Ahmad Ghafoor, was a Congress MLA back in 1937. After he died in 1948, my father, Shakoor Ahmad, became a Congress MLA five times between 1952 and 1977 and held different posts. After he passed in 1981, I got elected five times as MLA and MP for Congress since 1985,” he shared.

He also explained why he waited until after the polls to announce his resignation. “I’d already decided to leave, but I waited until after voting because I didn’t want to send the wrong message or cost the party even five votes,” he said.

Although health issues kept him from campaigning, Ahmad still sounds hopeful. “I couldn’t campaign, but I hope Congress will do better this time, and our alliance will form a strong government,” he said.

Wrapping up, Ahmad made it clear that while he may have issues with some current party leaders, his belief in Congress’s ideals hasn’t wavered. He ended by asking them to treat his letter as his resignation from the party.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 7:50 PM IST
Who is Shakeel Ahmad? Senior Congress Leader Resigns From Party After Exit Polls Give Clear Edge To NDA: ‘I Am Resigning With A…’

QUICK LINKS