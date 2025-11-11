Bihar Exit Poll Result 2025 Prediction LIVE: People’s Pulse Predicts BIG WIN For NDA, Check Numbers Here

People’s Pulse Bihar Exit Poll Result 2025: The predictions of the exit polls have given a strong lead to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar and this has led to the clearance of Nitish Kumar-led government in the state. The Mahagathbandhan camp led by Tejashwi Yadav will also lag behind the NDA in the hotly contested poll.

People’s Pulse Predicts

The polls as per the survey conducted by People’s Pulse, indicate that the ruling NDA will emerge on top in the Bihar polls with 133-159 seats whereas the Mahagathbandhan is likely to receive 75-101 seats.

The BJP-JD(U) alliance also had a resounding lead as indicated by the survey by People Insight. The BJP is likely to win between 68-72 seats, whereas the party of Nitish Kumar is likely to win 55-60 seats. Conversely, the RJD will narrow down to 65-72 seats and Congress to the lead on 9-13 seats.

The Matrize survey indicated that the NDA was in clear majority in the Bihar assembly election with the ruling camp of 147-167 and the opposition camp with 70-90 seats.

The Bihar assembly election 2025 exit polls began to trickle in after 6.30 pm on November 11 with the results coming on November 14.

Bihar Exit Polls | As per the Exit Polls by People’s Pulse, out of 243 seats,

NDA: 133-159,

Mahagathbandhan: 75-101

others: 02-08 pic.twitter.com/c4F2ayWBw1 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2025

What happened in Bihar 2020? Exit polls vs actual results

In the soon-before election 2020, in the state of Bihar, exit polls have mainly forecasted the opposition Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan of RJD and Congress to win the election, but not by a substantially large margin over the JDU-BJP National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

This outcome was not the same as NDA had again formed a government having 125 seats, exceeding the majority benchmark of 122 in the 243-member house. The Mahagathbandhan was at 110.

The contest was very close and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the MGB, party came out as the single-largest party, although the alliance did not obtain the majority.

The major parties and alliances finally had 125 seats with the NDA consisting of 74 BJP, 43 JD (U) and 4 each of the VIP and HAM(S).

The Mahagathbandhan (MGB) tally of 110 had Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Indian National Congress (INC), the CPI(ML)-Liberation and the CPI and CPI(M) with 75, 19, and two, respectively.

The others and independents received eight seats with an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owais securing five seats.

How Bihar 2020 exit polls largely missed the target

The exit polls argued that the anti incumbency wave was high in opposition to the regime of Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. The RJD led by Tejashwi Yadav was celebrating.

In comparison with the last time, Tejashwi this time has been declared as a CM face.

Concerning what the exit polls of 2020 indicated, the Times Now-C Voter poll allocated 116 seats to the NDA, falling short of the majority of 122 in the 243 seats of the assembly of Bihar. Nevertheless it was not a clear majority to the MGB also, which would receive 120 seats. The then undivided Lok Janshakti Party led by Chirag Paswan that was not part of NDA at that time was tipped to get one seat only. Now Chirag is with the NDA.

In 2020, Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat published an exit poll in the state of Bihar, awarding 118-138 seats to the RJD-Congress-Left Mahagathbandhan which gave it a majority. It awarded 91117 seats to the ruling NDA.

The channel had the RJD as the biggest party by itself; that was correct although the MGB alliance was not as successful.

It had been predicted either way by the ABP-CVoter survey. It awarded Nitish Kumar-led NDA 104 to 128 seats in 2020 and 108-131 seats to the Mahagathbandhan.

Certain agencies like Patriotic Voter, P-Marq and ABP News-CVoter were the closest agencies in making their predictions with all of them forecasting an NDA majority.

News 18-Today was the worst in its projection of 55 seats of the NDA and 180 seats of the Mahagathbandhan.

Going back to 2015

When the RJD and JD(U) fought as the Grand Alliance with the Congress in 2015, an average of six exit polls or surveys forecasted a close victory of the Mahagathbandhan that gave it the majority mark of 122.

