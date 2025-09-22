LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan, Kajol recreate "Odh Li Chunariya" in Ajay Devgn style; watch

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 21:55:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Who doesn’t love a good throwback? The latest ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ saw Kajol and Salman Khan take fans on a walk down memory lane as the two recreated their iconic song “Odh Li Chunariya” from ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.’

However, this wasn’t just any routine; the recreation came with a twist, with a touch of Ajay Devgn’s signature style.

Kajol, who appeared on the show alongside her ‘The Trial’ co-star Jisshu Sengupta, shared some fun moments on stage with Salman.

Jisshu suggested that the two perform the iconic number, but both admitted they couldn’t remember the original steps. Salman then said, “We should think of a 2025 version and do something Ajay does.”

Kajol wasted no time joining in the fun as she mimicked her husband Ajay Devgn’s signature hook step from Son of Sardaar 2 with the words, “What? 1, 2, 3, 4.” Her playful gesture left the audience and Salman in splits.

The actress also spoke warmly about her co-star’s dancing skills while joking about Ajay’s moves, comparing them to the exceptional performances of actors like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor.

Kajol and Salman’s on-screen pairing has given fans some iconic films, including Karan Arjun, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Their reunion on Bigg Boss 19 delighted fans once again.

Meanwhile, Kajol is currently starring in ‘The Trial Season 2,’ where her character Noyonika Sengupta takes on more powerful challenges in the courtroom. The series, also starring Jisshu, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, and Kubbra Sait, is streaming on Hotstar and OTTplay Premium. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: ajay devgnBigg Boss 19kajolodh-li-chunariyapyaar-kiya-to-darna-kyasalman khanWeekend Ka Vaar

QUICK LINKS