CBFC Goes Heavy On Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4, Word ‘Condom’ Muted, Frontal Nude Scene Chopped, Check New Runtime Here

Tiger Shroff’s movies usually go for that all-ages crowd; action, dance, the works. But Baaghi 4? This one’s a different beast. It’s Tiger’s first film to get slapped with an ‘A’ certificate, thanks to a whole lot of violence and blood that’s apparently next level.

But here’s the kicker: even with the adults-only tag, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) still demanded a laundry list of cuts.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Baaghi 4 makers have been asked for cuts in 23 scenes.

Baaghi 4 Gets ‘A’ Certificate With 23 CBFC Cuts

Let’s break it down. Baaghi 4 got its certificate on August 26, aiming to hit theatres on September 5. The Examining Committee wasn’t messing around, though they ordered cuts both in what you see and what you hear.

The hero standing on a coffin? Gone. Lighting a cigarette from a sacred lamp? They chopped out that one-second shot. There’s also a scene where a hand rubs a girl’s hip that got swapped out. And a frontal nude scene? CBFC made sure it was, well, “hidden.”

The censors also axed a scene where a cigarette gets lit from an amputated hand—thirteen seconds, straight to the trash. Throwing a knife at a Jesus statue? Deleted.

The same goes for a punch that makes the statue of Jesus lean. The violence didn’t get a free pass, either. Throats getting slashed? Cut. Hands chopped off? Cut. Goons killed with swords? Snip, snip. There’s even a bit where someone gets a sword through the skull.

Baaghi 4: The word ‘condom’ muted, ‘fingering’ replaced

On the audio side, the CBFC wasn’t any softer. Words like ‘bhang b*****a’, ‘b****e’, and ‘fingering’ got replaced with sanitized alternatives.

The word ‘condom’ in a cop’s line? Muted out. They even changed a line about erasing someone’s existence to something more generic, and dropped another line entirely. A couple more phrases got muted for good measure.

After all this snipping and muting, Baaghi 4 finally got its ‘A’ certificate, clocking in at 2 hours, 43 minutes, and 50 seconds. But wait, just three days later, on August 29, the filmmakers went back to the CBFC and asked to trim it even more, voluntarily cutting nearly seven minutes across 19 scenes. The final runtime? 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 5 seconds.

Baaghi 4 isn’t alone here. It’s now the third movie lately to go in for extra cuts even after getting certified, right alongside War 2 and The Bengal Files.

