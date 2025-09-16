"'Devi Chaudhurani' is not just a story, it is history": Prosenjit Chatterjee
"'Devi Chaudhurani' is not just a story, it is history": Prosenjit Chatterjee

"'Devi Chaudhurani' is not just a story, it is history": Prosenjit Chatterjee

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 21:47:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has called his upcoming film ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ more than just a cinematic release, describing it as a retelling of history that deserves to be known worldwide.

Prosenjit Chatterjee is all set to lead Bengal’s rebel saga, ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ as Bhavani Pathak.

Speaking to ANI, Prosenjit shared how the story, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the author of the 1882 novel Anandamath. He was the composer of Vande Mataram, which reflects an early chapter in India’s resistance against colonial rule.

Based on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s novel, Devi Chaudhurani, the film is produced by Aparna Dasgupta and Aniruddha Dasgupta of ADited Motion Pictures, along with Soumyajit Majumdar from LOK Arts Collective.

‘Devi Chaudhurani’ stars Srabanti Chatterjee in the titular role along with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Arjun Chakraborty, Darshana Banik, Bibriti Chatterjee, and Kinjal Nanda.

Set in 1770 Bengal, the narrative follows the transformation of a simple village girl into the revolutionary leader Devi Chowdhurani under the mentorship of Bhawani Pathak, a Robin Hood-like figure who fought the British and distributed wealth among the poor.

“This is not just a story, this is history,” Prosenjit said, adding that Devi Chaudhurani was revered by villagers like a mother and even today a 200-year-old temple dedicated to her exists in North Bengal.

“This film should be known to the whole world. Long before the Rani of Jhansi, Bengal had Devi Chaudhurani leading a movement against the British,” Prosenjit said.

The film carries added significance this year as the 150th anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s legacy is being celebrated. Prosenjit emphasised that Devi Chaudhurani is not only a Bengali release but also a national and international one, backed jointly by India and the UK government.

Marking his 36th or 37th Durga Puja release, the actor expressed gratitude to audiences who eagerly await his films during the festive season. “For decades, there has been a saying that just as new clothes and songs are released during Puja, so must there be a Prosenjit film. It is a blessing that our audience waits for my work during this time,” he said.

Scheduled to release on September 26, just ahead of Durga Puja, the actor described the project as “Maa Ki Shakti”, aligning with the festival’s spirit of Durga as power.

“For the younger generation, this film will be both entertaining and educational. They will watch it, then Google it, and understand how revolutions were started long before independence. At the end of the day, the film speaks for itself,” he said.

Prosenjit concluded by urging viewers to witness the story on the big screen, saying, “This is our history. It’s a film, but it’s also a movement. And we say, Vande Mataram.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

"'Devi Chaudhurani' is not just a story, it is history": Prosenjit Chatterjee

