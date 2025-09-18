Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipur Film 'Boong' set for theatrical release after garnering fame at international film festivals
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipur Film 'Boong' set for theatrical release after garnering fame at international film festivals

Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipur Film 'Boong' set for theatrical release after garnering fame at international film festivals

Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipur Film 'Boong' set for theatrical release after garnering fame at international film festivals

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 12:21:06 IST

Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 18 (ANI): Director Lakshmipriya Devi’s critically acclaimed Manipur-based film ‘Boong’ is set to release in theatres after garnering fame at the Toronto International Film Festival, Asia Pacific Screen Awards, International South Asian Film Festival 2024 and other renowned film festivals around the world.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar, the film is set to be released in theatres on September 19, 2025.

The coming-of-age film tells the story of a young Manipuri boy, Boong, who sets out to surprise his mother with a gift. He believes that bringing his father back home would be the most precious present. The movie shows how his hunt for his father leads to an unexpected gift, a new beginning.

Gugun Kipgen plays the lead role in the film, while Vikram Kochhar, Bala Hijam, Hamom Sadananda and Jenny Khurai played prominent roles in the movie.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Excel Movies (official distributor and movie production house for the film) announced the release date of the film on Wednesday.

According to the poster, the Manipur film ‘Boong’ has garnered worldwide appreciation from the international film festivals held in 2024-25.

It was screened at the International South Asian Film Festival in Canada 2024, the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, the Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2024, Berkshire International Film Festival 2024, Indogerman Film Week and others.

“Come and say hello to ‘Boong’. Releasing in select cinemas on 19th September, 2025,” wrote co-founder Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Movies on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

As per the Instagram handle of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), child actor Gugun Kipgen won a special mention award for his performance in the Manipur film ‘Boong’.

According to the jury of the International South Asian Film Festival, Canada, “the story of ‘Boong’ resonates with a powerful realism, beautifully conveyed through the eyes of innocence and mischief. It’s a wholesome yet poignant experience; it takes the audience on a heartfelt journey that lingers in the mind.”

The movie won the ‘Excellence in Feature Filmmaking’ award at the film festival. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: asia-pacific-screen-awardsboong-releaseentertainmentfarhan akhtarlakshmipriya-devimanipur-filmtoronto-international-film-festival

RELATED News

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"
"It's beyond love, time, space": Deepti Naval, Jitesh Thakur, Alankrita Bora speak on 'Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms'
Aryan captures dad Shah Rukh Khan with paps at 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere in Mumbai
Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani grace 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere; Akash-Shloka, Radhika Merchant join in

LATEST NEWS

Kerala assembly to discuss adjournment motion on rising prices of essentials
Forget Saree Trends! Gemini Nano Banana Lets You Create Stunning Viral Instagram Portraits – Step-By-Step Guide Inside
Pakistan: Citizens pay the price as the government fails to provide basic utilities in Karachi
Adani Cement Sets World Record With Largest Raft Foundation For Religious Infrastructure
"It never really been done in a movie before": Matt Reeves on new antagonist role in his upcoming directorial 'Batman Part II'
From Narendra Modi to Mahatma Gandhi: Top 7 Indian Figures Honored With Grand Burj Khalifa Display
Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipur Film 'Boong' set for theatrical release after garnering fame at international film festivals
Binge-Ready: OTT Series And Movies You Can’t Miss This Weekend!
Donald Trump Gets Record-Breaking Royal Welcome By King Charles, 41-Gun Salute And Largest Guard Of Honour | VIDEO
Trailer for 'Anaconda' reboot out: Jack Black, Paul Rudd go snake-hunting in jungle
Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipur Film 'Boong' set for theatrical release after garnering fame at international film festivals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipur Film 'Boong' set for theatrical release after garnering fame at international film festivals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipur Film 'Boong' set for theatrical release after garnering fame at international film festivals
Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipur Film 'Boong' set for theatrical release after garnering fame at international film festivals
Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipur Film 'Boong' set for theatrical release after garnering fame at international film festivals
Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipur Film 'Boong' set for theatrical release after garnering fame at international film festivals

QUICK LINKS