From Personalized Welcome Note To Shah Rukh Khan’s Favorite Cuisines, King Khan Once Offered A Chance To Stay At His Lavish Delhi House

Back in November 2020, as part of the “Home with Open Arms” campaign, Airbnb gave everyone a rare peek inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Delhi residence. Yes, SRK—Bollywood’s king—and his wife Gauri, who has some serious interior design chops.

They teamed up with Airbnb to offer fans the chance to spend a night in their Panchsheel Park home in South Delhi. Tickets to Willy Wonka’s factory? Not quite, but for Bollywood fans, it was close.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Posh Delhi Residence

The place itself? Think luxe but not cold—glamorous, yet it still manages to feel like a real family lives there. You can spot Gauri’s signature style everywhere: big, bold colors, crazy textures, shiny chandeliers, and sunlight pouring in through those massive French doors.

There’s this lush garden out back with enough flowers to make a florist jealous. It’s spread out over several floors, perfect for big family get-togethers or just lounging around.

They made the whole thing feel personal, too. This isn’t just some showy mansion. The Khans raised their kids here, at least partly, and the house is full of little mementos—family photos, Aryan’s first badminton racket, Suhana’s makeup and butterfly collection, AbRam’s first birthday present (a silver mirror and comb, if you’re curious), even old film negatives from SRK’s movies, and handmade cards from when he and Gauri were just starting out.

The Rare Airbnb Deal

The Airbnb stay was a one-time deal, back in February 2021, for die-hard fans who wanted to soak in all the nostalgia. That ship has sailed, but if you’re just here for the eye candy, there are still loads of photos floating around showing off every detail of the house.

Gauri and Shah Rukh summed it up best: Delhi will always be home for them, no matter how many years they’ve spent in Mumbai. Opening up their house to guests was their way of sharing that connection, and honestly, it worked. You look at the place and you get it—it’s not just about luxury, it’s about memories.

