‘He Begged Me For A Film…’ Abhinav Kashyap Reignites Feud With Salman Khan Days After Actor Took A Jibe At Dabangg Director

Film director Abhinav Kashyap has again engaged in a feud with Salman Khan, after the former director made a few statements about the Sikandar actor regarding his work ethics.

Abhinav also doubted the choice of Salman as the star in director Apoorva Lakhia in the film, The Battle of Galwan.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, the director of the ‘Dabanng’ (2010) took a jibe at Salman Khan and asked questions to know why a criminal like him is playing Veer Senani (brave soldier) in the battle of Galwan). He said, will a criminal like him play a soldier?

‘He Begged Me For A Film,’ Says Abhinav Kashyap

Abhinav Kashyap also added, He pleaded with me to have a movie, and I offered him an opportunity with Dabangg but he stabbed me on the back. Ye jo in logon ne zeher dala hai na mere andar, ye zeher ki ulti kar raha hu main (I’m throwing up the venom they have filled me with).

When Salman Khan took a jibe at Abhinav Kashyap

Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan is expected to release in 2026.

