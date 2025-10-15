LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > 'He Begged Me For A Film…' Abhinav Kashyap Reignites Feud With Salman Khan Days After Actor Took A Jibe At Dabangg Director

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap reignited his feud with Salman Khan, questioning the actor’s ethics and role in Battle of Galwan. Calling him “a criminal playing a soldier,” Kashyap accused Salman of betrayal during Dabangg. Salman responded urging family values over personal attacks.

Abhinav Kashyap and Salman Khan in a still from Battle of Galwan (PHOTO: X)
Abhinav Kashyap and Salman Khan in a still from Battle of Galwan (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 15, 2025 16:34:09 IST

Film director Abhinav Kashyap has again engaged in a feud with Salman Khan, after the former director made a few statements about the Sikandar actor regarding his work ethics. 

Abhinav also doubted the choice of Salman as the star in director Apoorva Lakhia in the film, The Battle of Galwan.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, the director of the ‘Dabanng’ (2010) took a jibe at Salman Khan and asked questions to know why a criminal like him is playing Veer Senani (brave soldier) in the battle of Galwan). He said, will a criminal like him play a soldier?

‘He Begged Me For A Film,’ Says Abhinav Kashyap 

Abhinav Kashyap also added, He pleaded with me to have a movie, and I offered him an opportunity with Dabangg but he stabbed me on the back. Ye jo in logon ne zeher dala hai na mere andar, ye zeher ki ulti kar raha hu main (I’m throwing up the venom they have filled me with).

Maine kaam karo aise hi vaar pe pichle weekend ke tha ke aise hi bola tha ke Kaam karo yaar. No one is interested’ (He is one of those who are guts throughs. And he even dragged Aamir to it, along with me. (On) Vaar (episode) I said something like that a minute ago, man, last weekend. Nobody’s interested’).”

When Salman Khan took a jibe at Abhinav Kashyap

As he discussed the personal aspect of the attacks by Abhinav, the 59-year-old actor pointed out that all is fine, but only one hee cheez lag rahi hai ki apne apne aap destroy kar rahi. Peeche padhna toh padhna thoh peeche padhna parivar ke peeche padhna. Apne bhai ka peeche padho, usse pyar karlo, Maa Pita se pyar karlo, biwi bachho ka khayal rakh lo (The only reason, why it really bothers me, is that he destroyed himself). When you set to attack the family of someone, you should attack your own. Follow your brother, love him, love your parents, be good to your wife and children).

Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan is expected to release in 2026. 

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 4:34 PM IST
QUICK LINKS