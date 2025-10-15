LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > How Did Pankaj Dheer Die? Veteran Mahabharat Actor Was Battling THIS Deadly Disease, Was In And Out Of Hospitals For Months

How Did Pankaj Dheer Die? Veteran Mahabharat Actor Was Battling THIS Deadly Disease, Was In And Out Of Hospitals For Months

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for portraying Karna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has passed away after battling cancer. CINTAA confirmed his demise on October 15, 2025. His funeral will be held in Mumbai, as fans and colleagues pay heartfelt tributes on social media.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 15, 2025 15:14:12 IST

How Did Pankaj Dheer Die? Veteran Mahabharat Actor Was Battling THIS Deadly Disease, Was In And Out Of Hospitals For Months

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer has died at the age of 68. The most prominent thing that the television actor was known as was his role as Karn in Mahabharat by BR Chopra. 

The actor was battling cancer. Member of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association), Amit Behl, confirmed the death of Pankaj.

Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer Dies at 68 

 Official statement of CINTAA was: It is with great sadness and grief that we notify you of the demise of the former Chairman of our Trust and the former Hon. General Secretary of CINTAA, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The funeral will be conducted today, 4:30 pm, beside Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai.

His Instagram page is getting condolence messages by fans.

How did Pankaj Dheer die?

Veteran Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer was in and out of hospitals for the last few months. The actor died of cancer. Further details are yet to be revealed. NewsX will keep you posted. 

Pankaj Dheer portrayed the role of Karan in Mahabharat

In the epic TV series which aired between 1988 and 1990 on Doordarshan, Pankaj starred as the son of Kunti, Karan. Discussing the show, he said to HT in 2016, we had no make-up rooms or vanity vans. We stayed in tents. It had a single toilet to 40 individuals. We did not have individual make-up artists. We would dress in heavy metal costumes which made us sweat and were quite uncomfortable.

He remembers an occasion when his chariot was racing in the field and it stalled in between. “The horses went haywire. I must have leaped out of the chariot or I should have been killed, he says. On an occasion, Dheer was even struck by an arrow close to the eye in a fight scene and he had to undergo surgery.

Pankaj Dheer is survived by his actor son Nikitin Dheer.  

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 3:14 PM IST
