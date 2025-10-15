Pankaj Dheer Death: Mahabharat Actor Passes Away After Battling  Cancer

The Indian television and film industry has been draped in eternal gloom after the demise of 68-year-old veteran actor Pankaj Dheer. The figure of the great warrior Karna immortalized in B.R. Chopra’s hugely popular television series Mahabharat (1988-90) made him one of the most admired actors all across the subcontinent.

He succumbed to an ill-fated cancer after several months of treatment. His death signals, for millions of viewers more or less of his age who saw powerful and indelible performances, the passing of an era that has left a gaping hole in memory.

The impact of Dheer’s portrayal of Karna was so impressive that as per some reports, statues in certain parts of India are dedicated to his on-screen model.

Legacy of Karna

Karna, the most tragically heroic son of the sun God Surya, formed the defining chapter in Pankaj Dheer’s career. Strength blended with emotional undercurrents in Dheer, which almost made the character stand out as perhaps one of the most sympathetic in the epic.

After so many decades of the first running of the show, Dheer remains connected to this role, a testimony to an equally legendary performance.

Other than mythological dramas, Dheer proved his versatility with performances in a plethora of television serials like Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, and Badho Bahu, and yaptı supporting character in Ke Bollywood films Sadak, Soldier, and Baadshah.

Cancer Battle And Tributes

He had kept it secret from everyone that he had cancer, which returned recently. Following a surgery that was nearly fatal, he departed from this world due to colon cancer, and by which time he was truly missed by all friends, fans, and colleagues.

A stream of tributes has been pouring in on social media in admiration of his gentle soul and invaluable contribution to acting. He leaves behind wife Anita Dheer and a son, actor Nikitin Dheer, who is carrying forward the family legacy in the film industry.

Pankaj will eternally be remembered as a face of ceaseless presence in the Indian entertainment industry-his work will be celebrated for many generations to come.

