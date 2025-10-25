Is Saif Ali Khan’s Son Planning To Quit Bollywood After Just Two Movies? Ibrahim Ali Khan Says, ‘They Were All Waiting For…’

It was meant to be a dream debut for Ibrahim Ali Khan. Nadaaniyan was a rom-com featuring Khushi Kapoor as the opposite to Nadaaniyan, which was produced by Karan Johar.

It was released on Netflix with great expectations. However, this was followed by negative reviews and social media trolling. The young actor has also confessed that he wishes his hype was no more following the poor reception of the film, but also talked about the constant trolling he has faced.

Ibrahim Ali Khan: They’ve trolled me nonstop

During one of the interviews with Esquire Magazine, Ibrahim discussed his career following two poorly-received release Nadaaniyan and Sarzameen. “They were all eagerly anticipating my launch quite recently and since Nadaaniyan, everything has gotten so bad in terms of its hype. They’ve trolled me nonstop. ‘He won’t be able to do it only.’ It is an enormous low… and I always feel guilty of it,” Ibrahim said.

During the same interview, Ibrahim confessed that Nadaaniyan was actually bad, however, he mentioned that much trolling was a mob mentality. “It was really bad. It was turned into some kind of culture to, Oh, let’s troll that movie. People were trolling it simply because someone told them that another individual is trolling it.”

He added, “That is unnecessary, but in case I come out with blockbuster sometime in the future, I would like to have the same reaction. After me, they ought to go mad.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s movies

Nadaaniyan is a film that enjoyed the company of debutant director Shauna Gautam, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. The movie was published on Netflix on 7 March and received negative reviews.

It is only approved by Rotten Tomatoes (12%). Ibrahim appeared later in the year in Sarzameen by Kayoze Irani also including Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie also had a negative reception and it was released on JioHotstar on 25 July.

