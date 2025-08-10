Kiara Advani Shares Rare Update On Newborn Daughter That Too Post Midnight- Here’s What She Said!

Kiara Advani is fully immersed in a new chapter of her life: motherhood. She and Sidharth Malhotra recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and it’s clear she’s soaking in every moment—sleepless nights and all.

Kiara Advani shares a late midnight post for daughter

Late at night, Kiara shared a post on Instagram Stories that read, “I change your diapers, you change my world. Fair trade.” It’s blunt, honest, and captures the messy, beautiful chaos of becoming a mom. The post spread fast online—no surprise there.

Her birthday this year felt different, too. Instead of the usual glitz, she posted a photo of her cake with a caption about being surrounded by the people who matter most—her baby, Sidharth, and her parents.

She mentioned both “our songs” playing on repeat and called herself grateful and blessed. The cake itself? An angel cradling a baby, with “Happy Birthday Ki, Wonderful Mama!” written on it. Sometimes, the simplest gestures hit hardest.

When was Kiara Adavni’s daughter born?

The couple’s big announcement about their daughter came on July 15, 2025. They shared the news with a pastel-hued Instagram card that said, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”

Pink balloons, gold script, and the kind of joy that doesn’t need much embellishment. Earlier in the year, they’d hinted at their pregnancy with a soft-focus photo of baby socks and a caption about their “biggest blessing on the way.” The internet, predictably, lost it.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Relationship

Their love story has always been a little understated. They met at a film party in 2018, but things really started to click during the filming of Shershaah in 2021. Rumours swirled, fans searched for clues—matching vacations, sweet Instagram posts—but the couple mostly kept things close to the chest. The relationship was officially outed by Kiara in early 2023 with a cheeky birthday post for Sidharth, and by February 7th, they were married in a quiet, elegant ceremony in Jaisalmer.

On the work front

Now, with a daughter at home, Kiara is getting ready to step back into the spotlight. Her next project is War 2, an action-packed drama alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. It’s her first film since becoming a mom and it’s already generating buzz, especially with the CBFC stepping in to demand edits—muted lines, cut gestures, the usual song and dance with Indian censors.

The story itself sets up a collision between Hrithik’s Major Kabir Dhaliwal and Jr NTR’s Vikram, two Indian spies who see patriotism in very different lights. Kiara plays Kavya Luthra, a key figure in the unfolding drama. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 builds on the success of the 2019 hit War and expands the YRF Spy Universe—the same one that includes Pathaan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

