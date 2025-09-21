LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Mortal remains of Zubeen Garg taken to his residence from Guwahati airport

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 21, 2025 08:22:04 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 21 (ANI): The mortal remains of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg were taken to his residence on Sunday after being brought to Guwahati airport from Delhi.

The famous singer passed away in a scuba accident in Singapore on September 19.

Emotional fans across Assam paid tribute to popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, called the “King of Humming,” following his untimely demise in Singapore on 19 September.

Fans in Guwahati lit candles in his memory, mourning the loss of the beloved artist. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita paid homage to the late singer at IGI Airport.

Earlier, CM Sarma stated that the ‘Ya Ali’ singer’s remains will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Guwahati, Assam, on Sunday, September 21, for fans and well-wishers to offer their last respects.

“The Government of Assam, with deep sorrow, informs that the mortal remains of Shri Zubeen Garg, an artist larger than life, a cultural icon, filmmaker, and the eternal heartthrob of millions, will be kept at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) tomorrow, September 21, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for friends, followers, and admirers to pay their last respects. All are requested to extend their cooperation in ensuring that the final journey of Assam’s beloved son is conducted with dignity and becomes a farewell to be remembered for all time,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has announced a three-day state mourning in the wake of the death of singer Zubeen Garg. Assam CMO stated that there will be no official entertainment, ceremonial programs, or public celebrations during the period. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: assamdemisesingerZubeen Garg

