"On our way to start the best chapter": Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif announce pregnancy with adorable post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are gearing up to embrace parenthood.

In a joint post, the couple announced the pregnancy news on Instagram, bringing much joy and excitement among their fans and friends. “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” they wrote in the caption.

They also shared a picture of their hands holding onto a black-and-white snap from what appears to be Katrina’s maternity photoshoot. Vicky could be seen caressing Katrina’s baby bump as the two shared an adorable candid moment.

As soon as the announcement was made, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, and Huma Qureshi also reacted to the post, sending blessings and greetings to the couple.

Over the past few days, a lot of anticipation has been making buzz surrounding Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy. The actor’s absence from public appearances added fuel to the speculations.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

On ‘Koffee With Karan’, Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar’s party ,and that’s when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her ‘radar’.She said, “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!” (ANI)

