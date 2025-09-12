Shah Rukh Khan sends love to Diljit Dosanjh for 'Tenu Ki Pata', says "Hope Aryan didn't trouble you"
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 12, 2025 17:47:04 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): The third song titled ‘Tenu Ki Pata’ from ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ was recently unveiled, marking an unexpected musical collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and director Aryan Khan.

Following the song’s release, Aryan’s father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, extended a heartwarming message for Diljit, sending his gratitude and love for the singer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOfge-KiATj/

“A heartfelt thanks and big jhappi to Diljit paaji….you are too kind and sweet. Hope Aryan didn’t trouble u too much. Love u,” Shah Rukh wrote in the caption.

Along with the post, Shah Rukh Khan also shared a BTS video from the recording studio, showing Aryan Khan and Diljit Dosanjh with the rest of the team.

From recording the song to engaging in a lot of brainstorming, the video captures several unseen fun moments between the duo, bringing out a playful side of Aryan and Diljit. At one moment, the pair could be seen speaking to SRK over the phone, with the actor cracking jokes with the singer.

At the end, a visibly surprised Diljit appeared stunned upon hearing Aryan’s singing skills as he says, “No way! Aapne gaaya hai? (Did you sing it?)”

The singer-actor also took to his Instagram handle and heaped praise on Aryan Khan. “Aryan Baut Hee Kamaal Ka Singer Hai..Agar Music Mein Aa Geya Na Toh Bata Raha Hu…BACHO (Aryan is an amazing singer. I am telling you, if he comes to music…Save yourself)”, he wrote.

The song ‘Tenu Ki Pata’ marks the singing debut of Aryan Khan, along with vocals from Diljit Dosanjh and Ujwal Gupta.

Picturised on the character of Manoj Pahwa inside Aryan’s stylised world, the high-octane track seamlessly blends bold beats, infectious rhythms, and an attitude that offers a glimpse into the chaos, ambition, and edge that define the narrative.

Singer Badshah also makes an appearance in the music video, clashing with Pahwa.

The song has been composed, arranged, and produced by Ujwal Gupta, with lyrics by Kumaar. While the makers have already released two songs, including ‘Badli Si Hawa Hai’ and ‘Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri’, the third single shows a shift in the vibe by blending Dosanjh’s Punjabi essence with modern production.

The trailer for the show was released recently, offering an insight into the raw world of Bollywood. Written and directed by Aryan Khan, ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ will be released on September 18 on Netflix. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Aryan KhanBollywooddiljit dosanjhentertainment newsshah rukh khanThe Bads of Bollywood

Who Is This DU-Educated Odia Girl Stealing Hearts In Teja Sajja’s Mirai? Fans Can’t Stop Talking!
