Tariff Tantrum! IT, Metal, Realty Stocks Tumbled As Trump And Fed Shake Markets In Early Trading

Hold on to your portfolios—Indian stock markets are on a bumpy ride! IT, metal, and realty stocks took a hit today, with some plunging as much as 6%. Why the chaos? Cue former U.S. President Trump, who just slapped a jaw-dropping 50% tariff on copper imports, sending copper prices tumbling 19.4%. That sent shockwaves through metal stocks like Hindalco and Vedanta. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell played party pooper, hinting there may be no September rate cut—cue panic in IT counters like Infosys, TCS, and Mphasis. Investors didn’t wait—they hit “sell” faster than you can say “rate hike,” locking in profits before the Fed meets. With trade tensions rising and monetary policy up in the air, market sentiment has turned cautious. Are you watching your watchlist closely? Because in this market, even headlines move stocks faster than algorithms.

Sector Performance Snapshot

Sector Index Level % Change Key Losers IT 35,161 -1.0% Coforge (-2%), Wipro (-2%), Infosys (-1%) Metal 9,331 -1.0% Hindustan Copper (-4%), Adani (-1.5%) Realty 907 -1.0% Sobha (-2.1%), Oberoi Realty (-2%)

IT Stocks Log Out Of Gains—Fed Comments Pull The Plug

The Nifty IT index hit pause on its rally, slipping 1% to 35,161 and snapping a two-day winning streak. Coforge and Wipro led the slump, each down nearly 2%, while tech titans Infosys, Mphasis, and TCS dropped over 1%. Even Persistent Systems, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Tech couldn’t resist the red tide. What’s behind the tech trouble? Blame it on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who just poured cold water on hopes of a September rate cut. Investors didn’t take the news lightly—many hit the “sell” button to lock in profits. The mood? Cautious and click-happy. If you’re tracking IT stocks, it might be time to refresh your strategy.There stands a big question that says- Will global policy makers reboot investor confidence soon?

Second Blow Today: Metal Stocks Reeling From Copper Tariffs

Hold tight — hot on the heels of IT woes, metal stocks also took a pounding. The Nifty Metal index slipped nearly 1% to 9,331, as Trump’s copper tariff surprise sliced copper prices by 19.4%.

Hindustan Copper led the slump, plunging over 4% to ₹247. Adani Enterprises, NMDC, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindustan Zinc, and Welspun Corp all slid more than 1%. Even market heavyweights like Vedanta, Hindalco, Tata Steel, and SAIL posted marginal losses.

Tariffs hammered raw material costs and rattled export-import dynamics. Traders are now on edge, waiting for signals about trade talks and tariff rollbacks. With geopolitics ratcheting volatility, investors may want to brace themselves. Feeling jittery? This might be one ride where watching from the sidelines doesn’t sound too bad.

Third Hit Today: Realty Stocks Stumble In Market Mayhem

If you thought the storm ended with IT and metal stocks, think again! Realty stocks just joined the slide. The Nifty Realty index sank over 1%, trading around 907 — marking its second straight day of decline.

Leading the fall was Sobha, tumbling 2.1%, followed by nearly 2% drops in Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, and Raymond. Prestige Estates and Anant Raj weren’t spared either, slipping over 1%, while DLF and Brigade Enterprises managed to dodge the worst — but still ended in the red.

What’s dragging real estate? Blame it on tariff tension and the global guessing game over the Fed’s next rate move. The sector, already sensitive to interest rates and FII flows, is wobbling as investors hit pause. Watching your REITs or realty stocks? You might want to keep an umbrella handy — because this market isn’t done raining yet.

