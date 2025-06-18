Who Is Ibrahim Qadri? Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelganger Almost Gets Mobbed By Rowdy Fans- Watch Video!

In a rather unusual incident, a massive crowd gathered at an undisclosed location on Tuesday to see Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger, Ibrahim Qadri.

Videos of the event surfaced online, leaving many netizens puzzled and some calling the spectacle “embarrassing.”

Ibrahim Qadri Shares Viral Videos Amid Fan Frenzy

Qadri, who has over 2 million followers on Instagram, posted clips of the crowd himself. In one such video, he is seen trapped in his vehicle while a group of overexcited young men scream Shah Rukh Khan’s name and push against his car. Despite security and bouncers trying to manage the situation, the mob became uncontrollable.

Another viral video shows Qadri enthusiastically performing to Shah Rukh Khan’s songs and waving to the crowd. Fans were seen recording him on their phones, treating the moment as though it was the real Bollywood superstar himself.

Ye ibrahim qadri bhi.tingu aur salode se aage nikal gya 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/OwLOUGOm9l — S H A M I (@i_am_shhami_) June 16, 2025

Internet Reacts: ‘Embarrassing’ and ‘Unbelievable’

Social media was quick to react, with users questioning why people would flock to see a lookalike. “That’s so sad and bad and embarrassing too,” commented one user.

Another sarcastically remarked, “Unemployment in India.” Concerns were also raised about public inconvenience, with someone writing, “No civic sense at all… and then blame the celebrity for stampedes.”

Who Is Ibrahim Qadri?

This isn’t the first time Qadri has drawn large crowds. In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that people always told him he resembled Shah Rukh Khan, but he only took it seriously after the release of Raees.

“I used to resemble him just 10%, but after working on my physique, hair, and gestures, it’s now about 30%,” he shared.

Qadri has also shared how his similarity to SRK affects his daily life. He mentioned that some shopkeepers charge him extra, thinking he’s the real Khan, and that his routine tasks have become increasingly difficult because of the growing public attention.