AeroDef India 2026: Where Atmanirbhar Bharat Takes Flight

India’s Premier Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing Expo Returns to New Delhi — 8–10 April 2026 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre

New Delhi [India], April 06: India’s aerospace and defence sector is at a defining moment — and the 6th edition of the AeroDef India Manufacturing Expo & Conference 2026 is set to be right at the centre of it. Scheduled for 8–10 April 2026 at the world-class Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, this landmark event will unite the entire aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem under one roof for three days of innovation, collaboration, and growth.

Aligned squarely with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, AeroDef India 2026 is more than an expo — it is a strategic catalyst for indigenization, domestic capability building, and global partnership. Whether you are a defence PSU, a global OEM, a budding startup, or a policy architect, this is the platform where India’s defence future gets built.

Event at a Glance

Dates 8–10 April 2026 Venue Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi Edition 6th Annual Edition Exhibitors 250+ Exhibitors from India & Abroad Visitors 10,000+ Expected Visitors Speakers 75+ Industry Leaders & Policy Experts

Why AeroDef India 2026 Matters

India is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most important aerospace and defence manufacturing destinations. With ambitious targets for defence exports, increased FDI caps in the sector, and a strong government push for self-reliance, the timing of AeroDef India 2026 could not be more relevant.

This event will bring together the full spectrum of the defence manufacturing value chain — from defence PSUs and global OEMs to private sector leaders, MSMEs, deep-tech startups, armed forces representatives, and government policymakers. The result is a uniquely powerful convergence that goes far beyond a typical trade show.

Key Highlights & Focus Areas

AeroDef India 2026 is designed to be multi-dimensional — part exhibition, part conference, part deal-making forum. Here is what attendees can look forward to:

AI, Robotics & Automation in Defence Manufacturing — Live demonstrations and technical sessions covering next-generation production technologies reshaping the sector globally.

Avionics & Sustainable Manufacturing — Dedicated focus on green manufacturing, lifecycle management, and advanced avionics systems tailored to India’s evolving needs.

Specialised Co-Located Pavilions — Thematic zones covering defence mobility, naval systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), and small arms — offering deep-dive exposure to specific sub-sectors.

High-Level Conference & Policy Dialogues — A curated conference programme featuring 75+ speakers from the armed forces, government ministries, industry leadership, and international defence bodies.

MSME & Startup Connect — A dedicated platform for India’s growing community of defence-focused MSMEs and startups to engage directly with OEMs, explore co-development opportunities, and access procurement networks.

B2B Networking & Strategic Partnerships — Structured matchmaking sessions connecting buyers, suppliers, investors, and collaborators across the value chain.

Empowering India’s MSMEs & Defence Innovators

One of the most compelling aspects of AeroDef India is its consistent commitment to India’s small and medium enterprises. Over the years, the event has supported more than 500 MSMEs and emerging innovators, helping them gain direct access to procurement decision-makers and senior supply chain executives from leading defence organisations and global companies.

For many of these businesses, AeroDef India serves as a genuine launchpad — a place where capabilities meet opportunity, and where a small enterprise from tier-2 India can stand shoulder to shoulder with a global aerospace giant.

India as a Global Defence Manufacturing Hub

With growing international interest in India’s defence sector — driven by geopolitical shifts, supply chain diversification, and India’s cost-competitive industrial base — AeroDef India 2026 is poised to serve as a significant gateway for global partnerships. International delegations, foreign OEMs, and cross-border investors will find in this event a structured, high-trust environment to explore India’s defence ecosystem firsthand.

India’s defence export target of ₹50,000 crore by 2028-29 — coupled with a growing list of bilateral defence agreements — makes platforms like AeroDef India not just useful, but essential for companies looking to align with India’s strategic trajectory.

Who Should Attend AeroDef India 2026?

This event is built for:

Defence PSUs and public sector undertakings seeking supply chain partners and technology collaborators

Global OEMs and multinational defence companies exploring India’s Make in India opportunities

Private sector manufacturers, Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers looking to expand defence contracts

MSMEs and startups in aerospace, electronics, propulsion, materials, and systems integration

Armed forces and government representatives shaping acquisition and indigenization policy

Research institutions, academia, and think-tanks working at the intersection of technology and national security

About AeroDef India Manufacturing Expo & Conference

AeroDef India Manufacturing Expo & Conference is India’s flagship annual platform dedicated to advancing the aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem. Over six editions, it has consistently brought together industry leaders, innovators, technology providers, and policymakers to drive dialogue, deal-making, and transformation across the sector. It remains one of the most important gatherings for anyone serious about the future of India’s defence industrial base.

Website: www.aerodefexpo.in

Visitor Registration URL: https://www.aerodefindiaexpo.com/visitor-registration.html

Contact Person: Lalit Gaur: 92055 66506

Email Id: lalit.gaur@infinityexpo.co