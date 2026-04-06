AeroDef India 2026: Where Atmanirbhar Bharat Takes Flight

India’s Premier Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing Expo Returns to New Delhi — 8–10 April 2026 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre
New Delhi [India], April 06: India’s aerospace and defence sector is at a defining moment — and the 6th edition of the AeroDef India Manufacturing Expo & Conference 2026 is set to be right at the centre of it. Scheduled for 8–10 April 2026 at the world-class Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, this landmark event will unite the entire aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem under one roof for three days of innovation, collaboration, and growth.
Aligned squarely with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, AeroDef India 2026 is more than an expo — it is a strategic catalyst for indigenization, domestic capability building, and global partnership. Whether you are a defence PSU, a global OEM, a budding startup, or a policy architect, this is the platform where India’s defence future gets built.
Event at a Glance
|Dates
|8–10 April 2026
|Venue
|Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi
|Edition
|6th Annual Edition
|Exhibitors
|250+ Exhibitors from India & Abroad
|Visitors
|10,000+ Expected Visitors
|Speakers
|75+ Industry Leaders & Policy Experts
Why AeroDef India 2026 Matters
India is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most important aerospace and defence manufacturing destinations. With ambitious targets for defence exports, increased FDI caps in the sector, and a strong government push for self-reliance, the timing of AeroDef India 2026 could not be more relevant.
This event will bring together the full spectrum of the defence manufacturing value chain — from defence PSUs and global OEMs to private sector leaders, MSMEs, deep-tech startups, armed forces representatives, and government policymakers. The result is a uniquely powerful convergence that goes far beyond a typical trade show.
Key Highlights & Focus Areas
AeroDef India 2026 is designed to be multi-dimensional — part exhibition, part conference, part deal-making forum. Here is what attendees can look forward to:
- AI, Robotics & Automation in Defence Manufacturing — Live demonstrations and technical sessions covering next-generation production technologies reshaping the sector globally.
- Avionics & Sustainable Manufacturing — Dedicated focus on green manufacturing, lifecycle management, and advanced avionics systems tailored to India’s evolving needs.
- Specialised Co-Located Pavilions — Thematic zones covering defence mobility, naval systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), and small arms — offering deep-dive exposure to specific sub-sectors.
- High-Level Conference & Policy Dialogues — A curated conference programme featuring 75+ speakers from the armed forces, government ministries, industry leadership, and international defence bodies.
- MSME & Startup Connect — A dedicated platform for India’s growing community of defence-focused MSMEs and startups to engage directly with OEMs, explore co-development opportunities, and access procurement networks.
- B2B Networking & Strategic Partnerships — Structured matchmaking sessions connecting buyers, suppliers, investors, and collaborators across the value chain.
Empowering India’s MSMEs & Defence Innovators
One of the most compelling aspects of AeroDef India is its consistent commitment to India’s small and medium enterprises. Over the years, the event has supported more than 500 MSMEs and emerging innovators, helping them gain direct access to procurement decision-makers and senior supply chain executives from leading defence organisations and global companies.
For many of these businesses, AeroDef India serves as a genuine launchpad — a place where capabilities meet opportunity, and where a small enterprise from tier-2 India can stand shoulder to shoulder with a global aerospace giant.
India as a Global Defence Manufacturing Hub
With growing international interest in India’s defence sector — driven by geopolitical shifts, supply chain diversification, and India’s cost-competitive industrial base — AeroDef India 2026 is poised to serve as a significant gateway for global partnerships. International delegations, foreign OEMs, and cross-border investors will find in this event a structured, high-trust environment to explore India’s defence ecosystem firsthand.
India’s defence export target of ₹50,000 crore by 2028-29 — coupled with a growing list of bilateral defence agreements — makes platforms like AeroDef India not just useful, but essential for companies looking to align with India’s strategic trajectory.
Who Should Attend AeroDef India 2026?
This event is built for:
- Defence PSUs and public sector undertakings seeking supply chain partners and technology collaborators
- Global OEMs and multinational defence companies exploring India’s Make in India opportunities
- Private sector manufacturers, Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers looking to expand defence contracts
- MSMEs and startups in aerospace, electronics, propulsion, materials, and systems integration
- Armed forces and government representatives shaping acquisition and indigenization policy
- Research institutions, academia, and think-tanks working at the intersection of technology and national security
About AeroDef India Manufacturing Expo & Conference
AeroDef India Manufacturing Expo & Conference is India’s flagship annual platform dedicated to advancing the aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem. Over six editions, it has consistently brought together industry leaders, innovators, technology providers, and policymakers to drive dialogue, deal-making, and transformation across the sector. It remains one of the most important gatherings for anyone serious about the future of India’s defence industrial base.
Website: www.aerodefexpo.in
Visitor Registration URL: https://www.aerodefindiaexpo.com/visitor-registration.html
Contact Person: Lalit Gaur: 92055 66506
Email Id: lalit.gaur@infinityexpo.co
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