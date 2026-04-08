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Home > Business > NG brand set for comeback as NG Mall opens on April 29, 60% profits for charity

NG brand set for comeback as NG Mall opens on April 29, 60% profits for charity

NG brand set for comeback as NG Mall opens on April 29, 60% profits for charity

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 8, 2026 12:12:15 IST

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NG brand set for comeback as NG Mall opens on April 29, 60% profits for charity

Entrepreneur Sudhir Goyal says funds to be used to provide healthcare support to needy patients

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 08: Surat is set to witness the return of the NG brand. Entrepreneur Sudhir Goyal today announced the relaunch of the NG brand with the opening of a new NG Mall in Surat on April 29. The venture will allocate 60 per cent of its profits towards charitable initiatives.

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The announcement marks the brand’s return after a gap of four years. Goyal had launched the NG Lehenga brand in Surat in January 2021, which gained significant recognition in the city. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions impacted business operations. Goyal was also actively engaged in social service at the time but his business suffered.

NG brand set for comeback as NG Mall opens on April 29, 60% profits for charity

Sharing his journey, Goyal said, “I travelled extensively over the past four years. Now, I am returning with a renewed vision to undertake large-scale charitable work through this initiative.”

As part of the new venture, Goyal will establish the NG Seva Trust, through which 60 per cent of the profits will be directed towards social causes.

“Our immediate goal is to support patients in government hospitals such as SMIMER and Civil Hospital in Surat, particularly those who are unable to afford treatment. Over time, we will expand this mission. Our long-term vision is to build a seven-star hospital where the underprivileged will receive free treatment. Medicines will also be provided free of cost, without the need for any government card,” he said.

Providing details of the ownership structure of the venture, he said it will operate as a partnership, with 60 per cent ownership held by him and 40 per cent by his wife. His entire share of profits will be channelled into charitable activities through the NG Seva Trust.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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NG brand set for comeback as NG Mall opens on April 29, 60% profits for charity

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NG brand set for comeback as NG Mall opens on April 29, 60% profits for charity

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NG brand set for comeback as NG Mall opens on April 29, 60% profits for charity
NG brand set for comeback as NG Mall opens on April 29, 60% profits for charity
NG brand set for comeback as NG Mall opens on April 29, 60% profits for charity
NG brand set for comeback as NG Mall opens on April 29, 60% profits for charity

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