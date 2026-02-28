Aadhya9 Multispeciality Hospital expands Ayushman, critical care services in West Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 10: Aadhya9 Multispeciality Hospital has announced the expansion of its clinical services and emergency care infrastructure in West Delhi, strengthening its position as a comprehensive healthcare provider with a focus on accessibility, affordability, and patient-centric treatment. The expansion includes Ayushman services, management of critical cases, and major surgical procedures.

Operating under the motto “Empowering Health, Enriching Lives,” Aadhya9 Multispeciality Hospital is a 50-bedded multi-speciality healthcare facility equipped with a 24×7 Emergency and Trauma Centre, advanced critical care units, and modern diagnostic services. The expansion aims to address the growing healthcare needs of West Delhi and adjoining areas.

The hospital is fully empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), enabling eligible patients to avail free and cashless treatment. In addition, Aadhya9 Multispeciality Hospital offers cashless treatment through all major health insurance providers and TPAs, ensuring minimal financial burden for patients. To further improve access to healthcare, the hospital has also started free morning OPD services from January.

Aadhya9 Director Ms Diksha Panesar said that Aadhya9 Multi-Speciality Hospital was established with the vision of making quality healthcare “accessible, ethical, and compassionate.” She said, “Our aim is to bridge the gap between advanced medical care and affordability, ensuring that patients receive the right treatment with dignity and transparency.”

Ms Diksha further said, “We primarily serve families and communities who seek reliable, comprehensive healthcare close to home. By combining skilled medical professionals, modern technology, and a patient-first approach, we strive to deliver care that goes beyond treatment and focuses on overall well-being.”

Over the last two years, Aadhya9 has successfully treated thousands of patients, reflecting growing community trust and its expanding footprint in the regional healthcare ecosystem, Ms. Diksha added.

Aadhya9 Multispeciality Hospital provides comprehensive medical and surgical care across multiple departments, including general medicine, general surgery with laparoscopic procedures, oncology, orthopaedics, gynaecology and obstetrics, pulmonology, urology and andrology, gastroenterology, nephrology including dialysis, neurology, ENT, cardiology, paediatrics, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

The hospital offers a wide range of services such as OPD and IPD care, ICU, PICU, NICU, HDU, modular operation theatres, a maternity centre, physiotherapy services, patient mess facilities and advanced laparoscopic surgery supported by C-Arm technology. Diagnostic services are available round the clock through in-house radiology and laboratory facilities, along with a dedicated dialysis unit.

The hospital follows a collaborative, multidisciplinary care model supported by an experienced panel of doctors and consultants across specialties. Guided by its vision of building a healthier and happier community, Aadhya9 Multispeciality Hospital continues to emphasise empathy, integrity, and the use of modern medical advancements in delivering personalised care.

About the hospital: Aadhya9 Multispeciality Hospital, established in November 2023 in West Delhi, is a 50-bedded facility offering multi-speciality care with a 24×7 Emergency and Trauma Centre, ICU, NICU, dialysis services and modular operation theatres. The hospital is run by Mr Ajay Kumar Panesar and Ms Diksha Panesar. Empanelled under Ayushman Bharat and major insurance providers, it focuses on patient-centric, accessible and high-quality healthcare.

