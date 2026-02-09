An Evening Celebrating the Art of A. A. Almelkar and Akkitham Narayan

New Delhi [India], February 07: Gallery Silver Scapes, in collaboration with Dhoomimal Art Gallery, hosted an exclusive evening at QLA, Mehrauli, presenting works by two seminal figures of Indian modernism, A. A. Almelkar and Akkitham Narayanan. Conceived as a thoughtful continuation of ongoing artistic and intellectual conversations around Indian modernism, the evening brought together collectors, artists, diplomats, and cultural patrons for a focused engagement with modernist legacies in an intimate setting.

Set against the elegant backdrop of QLA, the presentation created a compelling dialogue between Almelkar’s lyrical figuration and Narayanan’s meditative abstraction, highlighting the breadth and depth of Indian modernist expression. The evening also marked the launch of a new publication, ALMELKAR: THE RESURRECTION – Letters & Lines of a Master, which chronicles the artistic journey of the legendary master A. A. Almelkar and offers deeper insight into his enduring contribution to Indian art.

Almelkar’s works reflected his profound engagement with Indian rural life, cultural memory, and lived experience. The publication features work from the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) collection, underscoring institutional recognition of his contribution to Indian modernism. It includes insights by leading voices in the field: Archana Khare-Ghose examines his practice through the lens of decoloniality; Vikram Mayor, Director, Gallery Silver Scapes, reflects on Almelkar as a wanderer and guru, navigating Indian modernism; Rajendra Patil details his association with the Bombay Art Society; Dr. Rehaman Patel explores his immersive journeys through tribal and folk cultures; Deepak Kannal analyses his stylistic evolution; Shivprasad Khened revisits his enduring legacy; Rekha Hebbar Rao offers a personal perspective; and Lina Vincent provides intimate insights through Almelkar’s letters to his guru and family.

In contrast, Akkitham Narayanan’s contemplative abstractions unfolded through a visual language informed by sacred geometry and metaphysical thought. His canvases, constructed through elemental forms and measured spatial relationships, introduced moments of stillness and introspection within the evening’s discourse. Akkitham Narayanan made a gracious appearance at the event, giving guests a rare opportunity to interact with the senior contemporary artist and gain insight into his philosophy and practice.

“Bringing together the works of Almelkar and Narayanan allowed us to revisit Indian modernism in a way that is reflective, relevant, and rooted in dialogue, “ said Uday Jain, Director, Dhoomimal Art Gallery.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Vikram Mayor, Director, Gallery Silver Scapes, noted, “It was a pleasure to host an audience deeply engaged with the works of both artists. The exchange of ideas and perspectives throughout the evening reaffirmed the richness of Indian modernist thought and its continued resonance today.”

The evening brought together a distinguished cross-section of India’s cultural and intellectual landscape. Guests included Suhel Seth, Chetan Seth, Ajitabh Bachchan, Ramola Bachchan, Bina Ramani, and senior modernist Akkitham Narayanan, alongside eminent artists Jatin Das, Biman Das, M. Pravat, and Manish Pushkale. Collectors, curators, long-standing patrons of the arts, and younger art enthusiasts came together in equal measure, creating a meaningful convergence of generations and perspectives that underscored the continuing relevance of Indian modernism within a contemporary cultural context.

By presenting the works of A. A. Almelkar and Akkitham Narayanan in a focused yet convivial setting, Dhoomimal Gallery and Gallery Silver Scapes reinforced their commitment to revisiting and recontextualising Indian modernism, ensuring its continued relevance within contemporary cultural discourse.