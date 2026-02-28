LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Annie Leibovitz Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Set to Begin New Creative Chapter in India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 28, 2026 10:02:16 IST

New Delhi [India], February 11: Unfolding across an exhibition, documentary film, and an expansive global cultural program, internationally renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz is entering a new creative chapter with Annie Leibovitz in India. This large-scale cultural collaboration, developed by film director and creative producer Wero Rodowicz, founder of Let’s Plant Stories together with Volte Art Projects, curator and producer Tushar Jiwarajka.

A rare artistic exploration by Annie Leibovitz into the contemporary Indian cultural landscape, the project unites global creative forces across photography and visual storytelling. Alongside a documentary film showing the process comes to life, directed by Wero Rodowicz, which will offer an intimate look into the creative journey behind this rare artistic exploration and fascinating protagonists from India. Envisioned as a landmark cultural moment, the collaboration aims to produce an emotionally driven body of work that connects artistic legacy, modern identity, and cross-cultural dialogue.

Annie Leibovitz in India is conceived as a long-term creative initiative with international visibility and institutional ambition, positioning India at the centre of a globally relevant artistic conversation.

The collaboration coincides with Annie Leibovitz being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the NDTV Masterstroke Art Awards, a newly established national platform created to recognize and celebrate outstanding artists, cultural institutions, and visionary leaders shaping India’s creative landscape. Conceived as a new annual landmark in the Indian arts calendar, the Masterstroke Art Awards aim to elevate Indian artistic excellence while strengthening global cultural exchange and international visibility. Chaired by renowned patron of the arts and founder of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Kiran Nadar, the inaugural edition taking place in February 2026 marks a defining cultural moment, positioning India’s creative achievements at the center of the global art conversation and underscoring the significance of Annie Leibovitz’s future engagement with the country at this historic moment.

