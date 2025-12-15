Bhartiya Institute of Vedic Science – best astrology institute offering authentic astrology courses since 2002

New Delhi [India], December 13: Bhartiya Institute of Vedic Science is one of India’s well-known and trusted institutes. This institute is truly considered the best because here, practical education is given more importance than the theoretical part. Every student – no matter their age, gender, or background- receives personal attention. At Bhartiya Institute of Vedic Science, the teachers, the founder, and the entire team remain deeply committed to supporting students, forming one of the institution’s core strengths.

The institute offers a wide range of courses, including Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, Palmistry, and Reiki. Each program is thoughtfully designed in a simple and accessible manner, enabling even beginners with no prior knowledge of occult sciences to learn with ease.

Established in 2002, the Bhartiya Institute of Vedic Science was founded by Gurudev, a renowned celebrity astrologer, Vastu expert, numerologist, and palmist. Through his guidance and expertise, thousands of students have transformed their lives, earning the institute its reputation as the best astrology institute.

Astrology Courses – Simple and Effective Structure

The astrology course is divided into two levels:

1. Advanced Astrology Course

In this level, you learn:

Basics of astrology and astronomy

Introduction to planets

Zodiac signs and their meanings

Role of houses

Different types of horoscopes

Panchang (tithi, nakshatra, yog, karan)

What yogas are formed in a kundli

And much more, this level gives you a strong foundation.

2. Professional Astrology Course

In this level, you learn about:

Marriage and ashtakoot matching

Manglik concepts

Important varg charts

Planet transit

Strengths and weaknesses of planets

Balarishta yog

Relationship readings

Vimshottari dasha

Event timing

Career yog

Special yogas in the kundli, and much more

Although the institute’s astrology course is extensive, the faculty ensures that every concept is explained in clear, simple language. Each subject is taught by experienced experts, enabling students to develop a strong and practical understanding. Regardless of the course chosen, the institute assures skill development and confidence, which is why students regard it as one of the best astrology institutes. Remarkably, within just four to five classes, learners gain the confidence to read charts and make basic predictions.

Why Students Call Us the Best Astrology Institute

1. Focus on Authentic Knowledge, Not Marketing

The institute prioritises genuine, time-tested knowledge over promotional gimmicks. Its core emphasis remains on delivering honest, practical, and authentic learning.

2. 100% Placement Support

With established tie-ups with leading online astrology platforms, the institute actively supports students in career placement. Those aspiring to become educators may also receive opportunities to join as faculty.

3. Highly Experienced Faculty

All teachers possess a minimum of 10+ years of professional experience. Teaching is enriched with real-life examples and case studies, enabling students to develop a deep and practical understanding of chart analysis.

4. Authentic and Exclusive Study Material

Course notes are prepared using ancient Shastra references, ensuring accuracy and authenticity. These materials are exclusive, not available online, and serve as a valuable lifelong resource for students.

5. Lifetime Academic Support

The institute maintains a lifelong relationship with its students. Even after course completion, learners can approach the faculty anytime to clarify doubts and seek guidance.

6. Government-Registered Institute

Being a government-registered institution adds credibility, trust, and professional recognition to the courses offered.

7. Globally Recognised Certification

The institute provides certificates that are recognised both in India and internationally. Many students have successfully built careers in astrology across the globe.

Why Bhartiya Institute of Vedic Science Is Different From Others

Bhartiya Institute of Vedic Science distinguishes itself from other institutes through its strong emphasis on authentic teaching rather than promotional marketing. While many institutions charge high fees for limited or basic content, the institute remains committed to delivering in-depth, meaningful education.

By offering high-quality courses at affordable fees, Bhartiya Institute of Vedic Science ensures that genuine learning remains accessible to all students, allowing them to pursue knowledge without financial pressure.

The value delivered by the institute far exceeds the investment made by students. Learners benefit from Shastra-based study materials, instruction from multiple subject-matter experts, lifetime doubt-clearing support, practical case studies, and structured, step-by-step guidance.

In addition, the institute offers 100% placement support and follows an open learning system that provides unrestricted access to study notes, recorded sessions, practice classes, and ongoing doubt-resolution support-ensuring continuous learning without limitations.

The institute’s primary focus is to ensure that every student gains a clear and thorough understanding of each concept. Rather than rushing through the curriculum, the faculty continues teaching until learners develop complete confidence and practical clarity.

This student-centric approach has enabled graduates to emerge as professional astrologers, Vastu experts, numerologists, palmists, and Reiki practitioners. With an unwavering commitment to honest, authentic knowledge, Bhartiya Institute of Vedic Science sets itself apart from other institutions in the field.

According to students, Bhartiya Institute of Vedic Science is regarded as one of India’s most trusted and respected astrology institutes. The only common feedback is that classes often run longer than scheduled.

However, this reflects the institute’s commitment to quality education. Rather than focusing solely on completing the syllabus, the emphasis remains on imparting genuine understanding. Faculty members ensure that concepts are fully clarified before progressing to advanced topics, reinforcing the institute’s dedication to delivering real and meaningful knowledge.

For over 23 years, Bhartiya Institute of Vedic Science has earned its reputation as one of India’s most trusted astrology institutes. With expert faculty, affordable fee structures, authentic Vedic knowledge, and lifelong academic support, the institute has empowered thousands of students to build successful careers in Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, Palmistry, and Reiki.

For those seeking to learn true Vedic Sciences with credibility, guidance, and confidence, Bhartiya Institute of Vedic Science stands as the ideal place to begin their journey.

