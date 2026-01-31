LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us government ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates us government ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates us government ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates us government ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us government ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates us government ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates us government ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates us government ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Can Technology Be Sustainable? Youth Delegates Discuss and Decide at MiniCOP30

Can Technology Be Sustainable? Youth Delegates Discuss and Decide at MiniCOP30

Can Technology Be Sustainable? Youth Delegates Discuss and Decide at MiniCOP30

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 31, 2026 12:58:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Can Technology Be Sustainable? Youth Delegates Discuss and Decide at MiniCOP30

You Might Be Interested In

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 28: Every new phone, laptop, or app update promises convenience and progress. But very rarely do we stop to ask where these devices come from, where they end up, and who bears the environmental and social cost of our digital habits. From rising e-waste and unsustainable mining to the growing energy footprint of Artificial Intelligence, the impact of technology today extends far beyond our screens.

It is this question that MiniCOP30, an initiative by the Bajaj Foundation, set out to explore.

You Might Be Interested In

Notably, the Mini-COP stood out as India’s first localised youth-focused climate simulation dedicated entirely to the intersection of electronic waste and artificial intelligence, offering a first-of-its-kind space for young leaders to shift the conversation from awareness to action.

MiniCOP30 is a student simulation inspired by the Conference of the Parties (COP) model, designed to mirror how global climate negotiations take place, while giving young people the space to dialogue, negotiate, and collectively shape solutions around sustainability and justice.

Through discussion and dialogue, youth delegates adopted a collective resolution calling for immediate action on the environmental and social impact of electronics and artificial intelligence. Participants agreed that circularity must sit at the heart of the electronics lifecycle, with products designed for durability, repair, reuse, and safe recycling. Students stressed that countries must take responsibility for the electronic waste they generate, strengthening domestic recycling systems instead of exporting waste to vulnerable regions.

A key focus of the Mini-COP was the protection and formalisation of informal e-waste workers. Delegates called for access to training, healthcare, fair wages, legal aid, and alternative livelihoods for those working in unsafe and unregulated conditions. They also urged greater transparency and accountability from mining and electronics corporations including public disclosure of environmental and social impacts and responsibility for ecological restoration.

Can Technology Be Sustainable? Youth Delegates Discuss and Decide at MiniCOP30

Discussions also centred on Responsible Artificial Intelligence. Students called for the adoption of energy-efficient, low-carbon AI practices, transparent AI policies, protection of indigenous and marginalised communities, and meaningful inclusion of youth in AI governance and decision-making.

Reflecting on the experience, a student delegate shared, “It’s a huge honour to be here, to discuss these topics and hear different viewpoints on how these issues are developing in the countries we represent.” Another participant added that “ecological travesty is a huge issue in today’s everyday life,” and expressed excitement about discussing how these challenges can be addressed.

Educators echoed the optimism in the room. A teacher from Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ School, Jaipur, noted, “The energy and enthusiasm of the participants were incredible. Students presented thoughtful ideas on tackling e-waste, a major threat not just to India as a fast-developing nation, but to developed countries worldwide. These young ambassadors and global citizens give me hope that real solutions are possible.”

The MiniCOP30 concluded with a shared belief that technology, sustainability, and justice must move forward together, and that governments, industry, and young people all have a role to play in shaping a more responsible future.

For more information, visit thebajajfoundation.org

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 12:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Jitendra Vaswani acquires SaaSUltra.com to focus on practical SaaS decision-making.

Creative International Styling School (CISS), Mumbai Marked Its Grand Launch with Industry Luminaries and K-Pop Star Aoora

Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”

Marwadi University Becomes Gateway to Indo–French Academic Collaboration with Choose France Tour 2026

Dr. Blossom Kochhar Honoured with ELLE Beauty Legacy Award at The ELLE List 2026

LATEST NEWS

Salman Khan Responds To Battle Of Galwan Teaser Trolls: ‘Ye Colonel Ka Look Hai, Romantic Nahin’

Joke Turns Tragic: 23-Year-Old Lucknow Model Hangs From Ceiling, Commits Suicide After Husband Mokingly Calls Her ‘Monkey’

‘We Beg For Money’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Shameless Confession, Says He Tours World With Army Chief Asim Munir For Loans To Save Bankrupt Country

India Proposes Social Media Ban For Kids Under 16 Following Australia And Egypt, IT Minister To Review New Bill

US Government Enters Partial Shutdown After Congress Fails To Meet Budget Deadline: What Services Will Be Affected? Everything You Need To Know

Meet Controversy Queen Rakhi Sawant Trolled For Bold Body Hugging Outfit While Offering Shraddhanjali To Ajit Pawar Leader

Samsung Launches New F70 Series In India For Content Creators On A Budget—Check Launch Date, Pricing, And Details

Is Bank Open Today? Here’s What The RBI Calendar Says About The Fifth Saturday Holiday On January 31

From Sadhvi Prem Baisa To Alina Amir: Why These Viral MMS Clips Have The Internet Hooked? Here’s What We Know

CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon

Can Technology Be Sustainable? Youth Delegates Discuss and Decide at MiniCOP30

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Can Technology Be Sustainable? Youth Delegates Discuss and Decide at MiniCOP30

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Can Technology Be Sustainable? Youth Delegates Discuss and Decide at MiniCOP30
Can Technology Be Sustainable? Youth Delegates Discuss and Decide at MiniCOP30
Can Technology Be Sustainable? Youth Delegates Discuss and Decide at MiniCOP30
Can Technology Be Sustainable? Youth Delegates Discuss and Decide at MiniCOP30

QUICK LINKS