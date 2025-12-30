LIVE TV
Dr. A. K. Dwivedi's Evidence-Based Work on Aplastic Anemia Gains National Recognition

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 30, 2025 14:08:11 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 30: Dr. A. K. Dwivedi, a senior and widely respected Homoeopathic physician, Professor and Head of the Department of Physiology & Biochemistry, and Director & CEO of Advanced Homeo Health Centre and Homeopathy Medical Research Pvt. Ltd., Indore, has emerged as one of the leading authorities in India for the scientific and evidence-based management of Aplastic Anemia and Hypoplastic Bone Marrow disorders through advanced Homoeopathy.

During the month of December, Dr. Dwivedi delivered two nationally significant academic lectures at premier medical platforms, highlighting the clinical depth, research orientation, and outcome-based strength of modern Homoeopathy in the management of anemia-related disorders—ranging from life-threatening Aplastic Anemia to Anemia in Pregnancy.

HMAI Golden Jubilee Congress, Kolkata

At the HMAI Golden Jubilee & All India Homeopathy Congress, held at the prestigious Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Kolkata, Dr. Dwivedi presented a highly impactful scientific lecture on

“Aplastic Anemia: Pathophysiology and Advanced Homoeopathic Management.”

In his presentation, Dr. Dwivedi demonstrated a clear understanding of disease pathophysiology, supported by long-term clinical experience and the judicious use of advanced homoeopathic therapeutics, particularly 50 millesimal (LM) potencies. He presented well-documented cases with long-term follow-up, including patients who have remained stable and drug-free for several years, offering strong clinical evidence of sustained remission.

He emphasized that Aplastic Anemia cannot be managed by medicines alone, and requires a scientifically disciplined, holistic approach involving individualized homoeopathic prescribing, appropriate nutritional support, and meticulous case documentation. He also discussed the ethical and practical role of supportive blood components such as PRP, SDP, and packed cells during the critical initial phase, followed by gradual stabilization and withdrawal as recovery progresses.

National CME at Solan: Focus on Anemia in Pregnancy

In a national-level Continuing Medical Education (CME) program held at a Homoeopathic Medical College in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, Dr. Dwivedi delivered an in-depth lecture on

“Anemia in Pregnancy.”

He stated that Homoeopathy is effective in all types of anemia, and that improvement in hemoglobin levels directly enhances functional capacity and immune strength. Emphasizing public health impact, he remarked that an anemia-free society is the foundation of a strong and healthy nation.

Dr. Dwivedi highlighted the importance of early diagnosis, especially among women, adolescents, and pregnant mothers, and strongly advocated natural, nutrition-based preventive strategies, including green leafy vegetables, red fruits and vegetables, amla, jaggery-based foods, nuts, seeds, and traditional dietary practices.

Widely Appreciated, Highly Recommended

Dr. Dwivedi’s work stands out for its integration of advanced homoeopathic principles with sound clinical judgment, ethical practice, and long-term outcome assessment. He consistently underscores that Aplastic Anemia is not merely a hematological disorder, but a systemic condition requiring patient-centered and holistic management.

His research-oriented and evidence-based approach has been widely appreciated at national CMEs, academic forums, and scientific conferences across India.

Dr. A. K. Dwivedi’s contributions mark a significant advancement in the role of Homoeopathy in managing complex and life-threatening hematological conditions. His work on Aplastic Anemia—supported by advanced LM potencies, scientific documentation, nutritional integration, and sustained clinical outcomes—is highly recommended for clinicians, researchers, and institutions seeking credible and scientifically grounded homoeopathic solutions.

His work continues to set a benchmark for evidence-based Homoeopathic practice in bone marrow disorders and merits national as well as international recognition.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 2:08 PM IST
