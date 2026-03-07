LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Dr. Manju Lodha Launches ATLAS SkillTech University's 'NextGen Women in STEM Scholarship'

Dr. Manju Lodha Launches ATLAS SkillTech University's 'NextGen Women in STEM Scholarship'

Dr. Manju Lodha Launches ATLAS SkillTech University’s ‘NextGen Women in STEM Scholarship’

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 7, 2026 11:58:14 IST

Dr. Manju Lodha Launches ATLAS SkillTech University’s ‘NextGen Women in STEM Scholarship’

Dr. Manju Lodha with senior faculty members at the launch of ATLAS SkillTech University’s NextGen Women in STEM Scholarship.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 07: In a step towards strengthening women’s participation in technology and engineering, ATLAS SkillTech University has launched the ‘NextGen Women in STEM Scholarship’, a merit-based initiative aimed at supporting 100 meritorious young women pursuing engineering education. The scholarship was launched at the University’s Mumbai campus by Dr. Manju Lodha, philanthropist, author, poet and Chairperson of the Lodha Foundation, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The initiative seeks to expand access to world-class AI and STEM education for young women with strong academic foundations in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, while nurturing the next generation of women technologists and innovators.

Structured across three merit categories based on Class 12 PCM scores, the scholarship offers:

  • ₹3,50,000 per year to students scoring 97% and above under Category A – Excellence
  • ₹2,00,000 per year to students scoring 95%–96.99% under Category B – Merit
  • ₹1,00,000 per year to students securing 90%–94.99% under Category C – Achievement

Beyond financial assistance, the scholarship provides a comprehensive support ecosystem that includes mentorship from industry professionals, access to advanced STEM laboratories, research opportunities, internships with partner organisations and pathways to real-world innovation.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Manju Lodha said, “When we invest in a young woman’s education, we invest in the progress of families, industries and the nation. I congratulate ATLAS SkillTech University for creating meaningful opportunities for women to thrive in technology.”

Dr. Indu Shahani, Founding President and Chancellor of ATLAS SkillTech University, said the initiative aims to encourage more young women to pursue engineering and build a stronger pipeline of women leaders in technology. “The NextGen Women in STEM Scholarship reflects our commitment to inclusive innovation by supporting talented young women and enabling them to pursue careers in both core and emerging technology fields including AI,” she said.

The scholarship is applicable across all Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) programs offered by ATLAS uGDX – School of Technology, including B.Tech in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, B.Tech in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence & Robotics, B.Tech in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science and B.Tech in Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence & Cybersecurity.

Through this initiative, ATLAS SkillTech University aims to contribute to building a more inclusive technology ecosystem while strengthening the presence of women in India’s rapidly evolving STEM landscape.

About ATLAS SkillTech University:

ATLAS SkillTech University, located in the heart of Mumbai’s business district, is India’s first urban, multidisciplinary university and the youngest in the country to be accredited with a NAAC A grade. Pioneering a new model of higher education, ATLAS integrates global collaborations, industry partnerships and an innovation-first approach to prepare future-ready leaders.Guided by the principles of India’s National Education Policy 2020, ATLAS offers cutting-edge programmes across four new-age streams:

Design & Innovation, Management & Entrepreneurship, Digital Technology, Law

Its futuristic model has been co-created with an international community of scholars, academicians, industry experts and thought leaders, making it a hub where design, technology, strategy and leadership converge.

For more information, visit: https://atlasuniversity.edu.in

Tower 1- Equinox Business Park, Off Bandra-Kurla Complex, (BKC) LBS Marg, Kurla West, Mumbai- 400070

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 11:58 AM IST
