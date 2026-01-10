Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds IAR University’s Focus on Innovation and Skill Development at 9th Convocation Ceremony

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10: The Institute of Advanced Research (IAR) University, the University for Innovation, organised its 9th Convocation Ceremony recently. The ceremony was graced by the Hon’ble Minister of Labour and Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Shri Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Ji, who attended the event as the Chief Guest and delivered the Convocation Address.

During the Convocation, 303 students from disciplines including Biotechnology and Bioengineering, Computing and Technology, Business and Management, and Humanities and Sciences were conferred their Graduate and Postgraduate degrees. The University also awarded Doctoral degrees to 12 PhD scholars, while 15 students received Gold Medals in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

Welcoming the Chief Guest and dignitaries, the Pro Vice Chancellor and Director, IAR University, Brigadier P. C. Vyas, presented the Annual Report and highlighted key milestones achieved by the University in academics, research, and institutional development.

Addressing the graduating students, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Ji congratulated the degree recipients and Gold Medalists, and underlined the role of innovation, skill-building, and youth leadership in strengthening national development. He urged students to use their education responsibly and contribute meaningfully to society.

The Hon’ble Minister appreciated the University’s efforts to promote quality research and skill development programmes, and acknowledged IAR University’s contribution to shaping future-ready learners aligned with India’s progress and priorities. IAR University, also called University of Innovation, is working on the strategic R&D requirements of the country and is focusing on Industry-Academia connect for the benefit of its students.

