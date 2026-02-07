Echoes of Heritage: A Spellbinding Sitar-Tabla Jugalbandi Illuminates the Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet

From Left to Right: Manas Vora, Rehman Naushad, Uttam Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Bhagirath Bhatt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 06: In an era where the sacred traditions of Indian classical music are tenderly guarded by dedicated custodians, the Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet stands as a beacon of cultural preservation. On the evening of Saturday, January 31st, 2026, the attendees resonated with the timeless strains of a Sitar-Tabla Jugalbandi that transported a mesmerized audience to a bygone era of musical purity.

The recital featured the virtuosity of world renowned Sitarist Bhagirath Bhatt and the rhythmic brilliance of eminent Tabla player Manas Vora. Their performance was not merely a concert but a testament to the enduring vitality of the classical tradition, maintained today through the unwavering patronage of institutions like the Naushad Academy.

A Tapestry of Raags and Rhythm

The evening commenced with the melancholic grandeur of Raag Kirwani. Bhatt unfolded the raag with a beautifully structured Alap, Jod, and Jhala, allowing the warm, resonant strains of the sitar to permeate the silence. His intricate finger work crisscrossed the frets, weaving a rich tapestry of sound that shifted effortlessly from serene introspection to powerful rhythmic vibrancy.

The narrative then transitioned to Raag Charukeshi, rendered with remarkable depth and finesse. Bhatt presented a mesmerizing bandish set to a rare 9-matra taal, followed by a spirited bandish in Drut Teen Taal. It was here when Manas Vora’s tabla entered the dialogue, blending seamlessly with the melodic flow of the sitar.

The resulting Jugalbandi was a display of electric chemistry—a rhythmic dialogue of energy, texture, and precision. The interplay generated waves of pure musical energy, oscillating between the contemplative and the exhilarating, transporting listeners to heightened states of ecstasy. The escalating tempos and complex rhythmic patterns reflected the artist’s profound understanding of the Hindustani classical idiom.

A Homage to Legends

The recital concluded on a soulful note with a bandish in Raag Mishra Pahadi. In a moments of deep emotional resonance, Bhatt rendered the iconic composition “Udja Kale Kawan,” paying a heartfelt tribute to its creator, the legendary composer Shri Uttam Singh Jee, who was present in the audience. This moving homage stood out as one of the evening’s most memorable highlights.

World-renowned composer and Music Director Shri Uttam Singh Jee remarked, ‘Having witnessed numerous sitar performances, I was deeply impressed by Bhagirath Bhatt’s mastery over his instrument, and Manas was equally good on tabla. Bhagirath Jee’s playing was truly soulful and spellbinding. If and when given a chance, I certainly will have Bhagirath Jee play for me in the times ahead.’

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Rehman Naushad observed, ‘It was an honour to witness and be part of this exceptional recital. Bhagirath Bhatt Sahab has an immensely bright future ahead of him, much like that of Shr Ravi Shankar Jee. I wish him every success.

Esteemed composer and producer Shri Gurmeet Singh (son of Uttam Singh) shared the story of the duo’s discovery: Through a recommendation, I watched Bhagirath Bhatt Jee’s performances on YouTube and was instantly struck by how tuneful yet technically accomplished he is. My team immediately reached out to him, he was overwhelmed and accepted to perform. I was truly mesmerised by the duo’s performance and look forward to many future collaborations.

Stewards of the Tradition

This evening of musical excellence was presented under the expert guidance of the Academy’s permanent trustees, who continue to serve as pillars for the classical arts and preserving musical culture and heritage:

Shri Rehman Naushad – President

Shri Uttam Singh – Secretary

Shri Gurmeet Singh – Treasurer

Smt Shehnaaz Parveen Mutiur Rehman – Trustee

Smt Jasvinder Kaur – Trustee

Smt Umaraah Mutiur Rehman – Trustee

The Academy also gratefully acknowledged the collaborative efforts that ensured the

event’s resounding success, including Event Organiser Ms. Parmeet Kaur, Media

Consultant David Allan Vaz, and Nabh Kumar Raju (Photography – Videography) along

with his NKR Film School students and the entire dedicated event crew.

