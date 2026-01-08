LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > First Announcement: Janmmejaya Headlines ‘Ramyaa’, A Powerful Title-Role Film Directed By Santosh Parab

First Announcement: Janmmejaya Headlines ‘Ramyaa’, A Powerful Title-Role Film Directed By Santosh Parab

First Announcement: Janmmejaya Headlines ‘Ramyaa’, A Powerful Title-Role Film Directed By Santosh Parab

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 8, 2026 17:32:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

First Announcement: Janmmejaya Headlines ‘Ramyaa’, A Powerful Title-Role Film Directed By Santosh Parab

You Might Be Interested In

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: A new title-driven film, Ramyaa, has been officially announced, marking actor Janmmejaya most intense and transformative lead role to date. Directed by Santosh Parab, the film promises a gripping cinematic experience rooted in emotion, character, and consequence.

First Announcement: Janmmejaya Headlines ‘Ramyaa’, A Powerful Title-Role Film Directed By Santosh Parab

You Might Be Interested In

Indian cinema has a rich legacy of films where the title character becomes iconic roles that leave a lasting imprint on audiences. Ramyaa enters this space with a fresh and contemporary voice, focusing on the inner journey of its protagonist rather than spectacle alone.

Janmmejaya steps into the title role of Ramyaa, delivering a performance that is being described by the makers as raw, and deeply impactful. Speaking about the film, the actor shared:

“Ramyaa is not a character you play and move on from. It stays with you. What drew me to this film was its emotional dimension —the silence, the rage, and the questions it leaves you with. I’m grateful to Santosh Parab for trusting me with a role that demands honesty above everything else.”

Set in a sprawling metropolitan landscape, Ramyaa explores themes of identity, moral conflict, and survival, presenting a character shaped by circumstance and choice. The film places strong emphasis on performance and storytelling, allowing emotions to unfold organically on screen.

Director Santosh Parab adds:

“Ramyaa is not about glorifying violence or power. It is about understanding the making of a man—how loss, pressure, and decisions define who he becomes. Janmmejaya brings a rare sincerity to the role. From day one, it was clear that this character needed an actor who could speak through silence.”

With its first announcement, Ramyaa positions itself as a character-first, performance-led film, aiming to resonate with audiences across regions. The makers promise a cinematic journey that is intense, thought-provoking, and emotionally grounded.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 5:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

From Counselor to CEO: The Journey of Mr. Bharat Gaddamwar in Building a Career-Focused EdTech Platform

Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Won’t Release Tomorrow? Makers Postpone 500-Crore Film Amid Censor Row, New Date Is…

Is There A Uri Connection To Vicky-Katrina Naming Their Son Vihaan? Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Has The Answer, ‘Life Has Come Full Circle’

Did Shatrughan Sinha Rekindle Old Memories With Reena Roy Through A Birthday Wish? Actor Once Publicly Admitted Cheating On His Wife With Her

Priyanka Chopra DROPS Her Fierce Bloody Mary Look From Pirate Film ‘The Bluff’; Set To Clash With Karl Urban | Husband Nick Jonas Reacts

LATEST NEWS

First Announcement: Janmmejaya Headlines ‘Ramyaa’, A Powerful Title-Role Film Directed By Santosh Parab

Who Is Yasin Arafat? Former Madrasa Teacher Arrested As Main Accused By Bangladesh Police In Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das Lynching Case

‘Kuch Logon Ki Daal Roti Nahi Chalti…’ Did Virat Kohli’s Brother Take A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar Over His Remarks On Star Batter’s Test Retirement?

Who Is Puja Bangur? Anil Agarwal’s Daughter-In-Law Comes From A Business Family Worth Rs 58,000 Crore; Here’s What She Might Inherit After Husband Agnivesh Agarwal’s Death

Who Is Virender Sharma? Indian Umpire Named In The Panel By ICC For U19 World Cup

AI+ Unveils NovaWatch Series: Stunning Smartwatches Hitting the Indian Market Soon; Check Price, Designs And More

Why Has NASA Abruptly Postponed Its Spacewalk? Space Agency Considering Early Return Of Astronauts From ISS For THIS Reason

Iran Condemns US ‘Interference’ In Internal Affairs Amid Rising Tensions; Rejects ‘Meddlesome And Deceptive’ Remarks

Volodymyr Zelensky Condemns Russia’s Winter Strikes on Power Grid, Says ‘No Military Rationale’ as Hundreds of Thousands Lose Heat

Lionel Messi Says He Is Weird As Hell, Reveals The Trick On How He Gets Drunk Faster: I Like Wine, Mix It With…’

First Announcement: Janmmejaya Headlines ‘Ramyaa’, A Powerful Title-Role Film Directed By Santosh Parab

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

First Announcement: Janmmejaya Headlines ‘Ramyaa’, A Powerful Title-Role Film Directed By Santosh Parab

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

First Announcement: Janmmejaya Headlines ‘Ramyaa’, A Powerful Title-Role Film Directed By Santosh Parab
First Announcement: Janmmejaya Headlines ‘Ramyaa’, A Powerful Title-Role Film Directed By Santosh Parab
First Announcement: Janmmejaya Headlines ‘Ramyaa’, A Powerful Title-Role Film Directed By Santosh Parab
First Announcement: Janmmejaya Headlines ‘Ramyaa’, A Powerful Title-Role Film Directed By Santosh Parab

QUICK LINKS