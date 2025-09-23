LIVE TV
Former President Ram Nath Kovind Inaugurates New Premises of KingMakers IAS Academy in Chennai

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 20:47:09 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23: Hon’ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India, inaugurated the new premises of KingMakers IAS Academy in Anna Nagar, Chennai, on September 21, 2025, at 6:00 PM. The event also saw the presence of Shri G.K. Vasan, Member of Parliament, President of Tamil Maanila Congress, and Former Union Minister for Shipping, as the Guest of Honour.

Addressing the gathering of civil servants, faculty, and aspirants, Shri Kovind praised the academy’s contribution to nation-building over the past 12 years. “Today, we are not just inaugurating a new building of bricks and mortar. We are laying the foundation of dreams, dedication, and determination. KingMakers IAS Academy is a beacon for those who aspire to serve the country with integrity and commitment,” he said.

He lauded the academy for empowering students from rural and socially disadvantaged backgrounds. “In just 12 years, KingMakers has produced over 1,000 civil servants for the nation, including two All India toppers, five Tamil Nadu toppers, and Ms N.L. Beno Zephine, India’s first 100% visually challenged IFS officer. These achievements reflect both academic excellence and a larger vision to empower the youth,” Shri Kovind noted.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he reminded aspirants that “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others,” and urged them to pursue civil services not merely as a career but as a mission of integrity and empathy. He also invoked Swami Vivekananda’s call to “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.”

On this occasion, KingMakers IAS Academy announced the launch of the KingMakers Nation Builders Scholarship, offering up to 100% scholarships for civil service aspirants, underscoring its commitment to inclusive education.

Founded with the motto “We Teach, You Reach,” KingMakers IAS Academy has trained over 20,000 students across India and produced several IAS, IPS, and IFS officers. With branches in Chennai, Madurai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Salem, Pondicherry, and Thanjavur, the academy continues to expand its footprint in nurturing future civil servants.

Please visit for More information: https://kingmakersiasacademy.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

