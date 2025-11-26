From the Andes to the Atacama: Chile Beckons as Bollywood’s Next Cinematic Playground

Trade Commissioner, JORGE ANDRES LOYOLA CASTRO

New Delhi [India], November 26: For decades, Bollywood has chased beauty across the world — from the snow-laden Alps and the tulip fields of Europe to the turquoise coasts of Turkey and Thailand. But as Indian cinema continues to push boundaries, filmmakers are looking for new geographies that feel both cinematic and unexplored.

Enter Chile — a South American gem where deserts meet glaciers, where volcanoes stand beside fjords, and where the landscape seems purpose-built for storytelling.

The Land Where Every Frame is a Scene

Stretching across more than 4,200 kilometres of Pacific coastline, Chile’s geography reads like a director’s storyboard. Its slender mainland unfolds a cinematic range — from the world’s driest desert, the Atacama, with its red dunes and alien-like rock formations, to the lush valleys and vineyards of Central Chile, and down to the icy blues of Patagonia, one of the most photogenic corners of the planet. Whether you’re shooting a sci-fi thriller, a sweeping period drama, or a dreamy romantic sequence, Chile offers a visual spectrum that can double for multiple countries — all within one nation.

The country’s diverse terrains have already caught the attention of global filmmakers, with productions such as Quantum of Solace, The Motorcycle Diaries, and The 33 filmed on Chilean soil. And now, Bollywood seems to be next in line.

Behind this growing appeal lies an institutional effort to connect cultures through cinema. ProChile, the Government of Chile’s Export Promotion Bureau, has been actively promoting creative collaborations between Chile and India, highlighting film, fashion, and food as new pillars of partnership. “Chile isn’t just offering locations — it’s offering creative partnership. We want Indian filmmakers to see Chile as a country that understands storytelling, not just as a backdrop but as a co-creator of visual magic”, shares Trade Commissioner JORGE ANDRES LOYOLA CASTRO.

A 35% Incentive to Bring Stories to Life

It’s not just nature’s canvas that’s attracting attention — it’s the country’s proactive film policy. Through the Fondo de Inversión Audiovisual (Audiovisual Investment Fund), Chile offers financing of up to 35% of locally incurred production costs. This incentive is available to foreign production companies that cover the remaining budget, making it a strong financial motivator for international filmmakers.

In addition, the Chilean Congress is in the process of approving new legislation that will include VAT reimbursement for foreign film projects, further reducing the overall cost of shooting in the country. Combined with a skilled local crew base, modern infrastructure, and government support, Chile is positioning itself as one of the most filmmaker-friendly destinations in Latin America.

Why Bollywood Should Look South

Bollywood’s visual grammar thrives on scale, drama, and natural beauty — three things Chile has in abundance. The Atacama Desert alone offers backdrops unlike any other location in the world:

Mars-like terrains are perfect for futuristic films or music videos.

The Andes mountains are ideal for intense, high-altitude storytelling.

Coastal cities like Valparaíso, with their colourful houses and steep hills, are ideal for romantic sequences or cultural montages.

The southern region of Patagonia is a pristine wilderness made for grand, emotional cinema.

Moreover, Chile’s time zone proximity to the U.S. West Coast and its English-speaking production support teams make coordination easier for global studios — an advantage for Indian producers exploring international co-productions and OTT projects.

The New Frontier for Indian Storytelling

As Indian cinema evolves beyond borders — from Pathaan in Spain to Tiger 3 in Austria — producers are constantly seeking locations that feel fresh yet globally relevant. Chile fits this perfectly: it’s exotic but accessible, cinematic yet affordable. The combination of stunning natural diversity, government-backed financial incentives, and a welcoming production ecosystem makes Chile a logical next destination for Indian filmmakers ready to explore new visual languages. From Bollywood blockbusters to OTT originals and ad films, Chile offers a landscape that could redefine how India sees and shoots cinema abroad.

