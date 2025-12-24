Grand Star-Studded Sangeet and Haldi Celebrations of Pranav Desai and Juhi Shah Light Up Udaipur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: The royal city of Udaipur witnessed a spectacular blend of love, music, tradition and glamour as Pranav Desai and Juhi Shah’s wedding festivities commenced with grand Sangeet and Haldi ceremonies, attended by close friends, family and an impressive lineup of celebrities.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Udaipur’s regal charm, the celebrations unfolded in true royal style. The Sangeet night was a vibrant affair filled with music, dance and joyous performances, as the couple and their loved ones celebrated the beginning of a new chapter. The evening sparkled with the presence of popular celebrities including *Sonu Sood, Arbaaz Khan, Khali, Sajid (Sajid – Wajid*) *Prashant virender Sharma* along with several other prominent faces from the film and entertainment industry, adding star power to the joyous occasion.

The following day, the Haldi ceremony embraced tradition and warmth, with hues of yellow, marigold décor and heartfelt moments shared among family and friends. Laughter, candid emotions and playful rituals defined the celebration as Pranav Desai and Juhi Shah were showered with blessings and love ahead of their big day.

Guests were treated to a thoughtfully curated experience that blended cultural rituals with contemporary elegance, reflecting the couple’s personalities and their families’ gracious hospitality. From soulful music to exquisite décor and impeccable arrangements, every detail echoed celebration, love and togetherness.

With the festivities off to such a glamorous and heartfelt start, Pranav Desai and Juhi Shah’s wedding celebrations promise to be nothing short of magical, leaving Udaipur shimmering with joy, tradition and star-studded charm.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.