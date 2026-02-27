LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Healing Pharma Strengthens Its Lifesaving Mission with Another CSR Ambulance Donation in Mumbai

Healing Pharma Strengthens Its Lifesaving Mission with Another CSR Ambulance Donation in Mumbai

Healing Pharma Strengthens Its Lifesaving Mission with Another CSR Ambulance Donation in Mumbai

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 27, 2026 19:13:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Healing Pharma Strengthens Its Lifesaving Mission with Another CSR Ambulance Donation in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Reinforcing its commitment to saving lives beyond medicines, Healing Pharma India Private Limited (HPIPL) successfully carried out its second CSR initiative in Maharashtra by donating a fully equipped ambulance to Jeevanam Hospital & Research Centre LLP in Mumbai. Following its recent contribution in Pune, the company continues to take meaningful steps toward strengthening emergency healthcare accessibility where it needs most.

Ambulance delays significantly increase mortality rates, especially in time-sensitive emergencies such as cardiac arrests, severe trauma, strokes and accident cases. In critical situations, every passing minute can determine survival. Recognizing this urgent reality, Healing Pharma has stepped forward to ensure that no individual should suffer due to the unavailability of timely ambulance.

You Might Be Interested In

The ambulance was officially handed over in a heartwarming ceremony attended by key members of Healing Pharma’s leadership team, hospital staff, local dignitaries and other community members. The newly donated ambulance is equipped with essential life-support systems, an oxygen supply unit and other advanced features to effectively respond to emergencies ranging from cardiac arrests and road accidents to maternal care cases. Designed to operate efficiently in Mumbai’s high-traffic conditions, the vehicle will help reduce response times and improve patient outcomes during the crucial “golden hour.”

Healing Pharma Strengthens Its Lifesaving Mission with Another CSR Ambulance Donation in Mumbai

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Sanjay Parekh and Mr. Hitesh Jain, Joint Managing Directors of Healing Pharma India Private Limited (HPIPL), stated “Healthcare goes beyond medicines. Timely medical intervention can save lives and delays in ambulance services can cost precious time. Through this initiative, we aim to keep the cause alive and ensure that help reaches patients when they need it the most.”

Dr. Srinath Kanojia, Partner & Director, Jeevanam Hospital & Research Centre, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the donation of the ambulance to the hospital. He stated that this generous contribution will significantly enhance the hospital’s emergency response capabilities and enable faster, more efficient critical care transportation across the region.

Healing Pharma’s continued CSR efforts reflect its larger vision of “Healthcare for All.” By addressing real-world challenges like emergency response delays, the company demonstrates that corporate responsibility is not just about compliance, but about compassion and action.

With this second ambulance donation, Healing Pharma reaffirms its promise — every life is important and no one should be left waiting when every second counts.

About Healing Pharma India

Healing Pharma India is a leading Pharmaceutical Company committed to manufacturing high-quality, affordable medicines on the PAN India level. With a strong ethos of ethics and empathy, the brand is actively involved in CSR efforts aimed at improving healthcare for all. For more information, visit https://www.healingpharma.in

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 7:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Powering Talent, Innovation and Industry: A New UK–India Collaboration Framework

Jayant Naik: From Engineering Excellence to National Public Relations Leadership

Innovative Egg ‘Rejuvenation’ Techniques Boost IVF Success for Women with Low Ovarian Reserve at Nisha IVF Centre

Road To Viksit Bharat: Long Term Policy Planning To Woo Pvt Investors With Focus On Exports, Jobs

Powering the AI Era: India’s USD 200 Billion Push Needs Power Grid Overhaul

LATEST NEWS

ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata

‘Will Respond To A Finger With A Fist’: Afghanistan Sharply Warns Pakistan, Says ‘Our Hand Can Reach Their Necks’ If War Continues

Is Amazon Down? Thousands Report Payment Failures, App Glitches And Error Messages As Jeff Bezos’ Platform Faces Outage

Thadayam Web Series OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samuthirakani’s Tamil Crime Thriller Exploring The Mystery Of 77 Chilling Murders

Powering the AI Era: India’s USD 200 Billion Push Needs Power Grid Overhaul

Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video

Maharashtra Govt reaffirms regulatory compliance for Laxmi Organic’s Lote facility

UCL Draw Round Of 16 Fixtures: Dates, Time, Details On Quarter-Final, Semis- All You Need To Know

Who is Saleem Wastik? Ex-Muslim Activist, Known For Speaking Out Against Violent Teachings, Brutally Stabbed Near His Home In Ghaziabad

The World Is Finally Listening to a Different Kind of AI Ethicist

Healing Pharma Strengthens Its Lifesaving Mission with Another CSR Ambulance Donation in Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Healing Pharma Strengthens Its Lifesaving Mission with Another CSR Ambulance Donation in Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Healing Pharma Strengthens Its Lifesaving Mission with Another CSR Ambulance Donation in Mumbai
Healing Pharma Strengthens Its Lifesaving Mission with Another CSR Ambulance Donation in Mumbai
Healing Pharma Strengthens Its Lifesaving Mission with Another CSR Ambulance Donation in Mumbai
Healing Pharma Strengthens Its Lifesaving Mission with Another CSR Ambulance Donation in Mumbai

QUICK LINKS