Home > Business News > IDT Students Showcase Unique Creativity in Surat: Futuristic Tree Based on "Future is Now" Theme Becomes Major Attraction Lippan Art Workshop Held on 22 February; Bandhej Workshop Scheduled for 28 February

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 24, 2026 17:09:10 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 24:  Students of IDT – Institute of Design and Technology have created a unique and thought-provoking sculpture under the Dumas Art Festival based on the theme “Future is Now.” The installation beautifully represents the deep connection between nature and technology in the present era. This special artistic creation is currently on display at VR Surat until 28 February, where it has become a major attraction for visitors.

The Futuristic Tree, developed after nearly one month of dedicated effort by a team of around 10 students, conveys the concept that nature and technology are inseparably interconnected. The sculpture reflects the idea that technology is no longer separate from human life but has become an integral part of our ecosystem.

Inspired by the vision of “Future is Now,” the installation symbolizes the harmony between nature and modern innovation. Its design highlights the message that the future is not a distant imagination but a present reality, where technology plays a significant role in shaping our environment, lifestyle, and thought processes.

The project was developed under the guidance of faculty member Mr. Sameer Dave. The primary objective of this initiative was to encourage students to develop innovative thinking and express contemporary themes through artistic mediums. Visitors have widely appreciated this unique installation, describing it as a powerful and immersive visual experience. The sculpture invites citizens to explore the relationship between the future, nature, and technology from a fresh perspective.

In addition, IDT Surat has also organized special workshops during the Dumas Art Festival to promote art and traditional crafts. A Lippan Art Workshop was successfully conducted on 22 February, where participants learned the traditional mirror work art of Kutch. Furthermore, a Bandhej (Tie-and-Dye) Workshop is scheduled for 28 February, offering participants hands-on experience with this traditional textile technique.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 5:09 PM IST
