Home > Business News > IDT’s 15th Convocation Ceremony Held Grandly at Avadh Utopia, Surat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 29, 2025 18:34:10 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 29: Institute of Design and Technology (IDT), a premium design institute based in Surat, successfully organised its 15th Convocation Ceremony at Avadh Utopia, Surat. On this occasion, students from various batches completed their education and received their certificates. IDT offers industry-oriented courses, including Fashion Designing, Interior Designing, Digital Textile Printing, and Event Management, which equip students with creativity, technical skills, and professional competence.

Rahul Mehta’s Message: Success comes from effort, not just marks

Addressing the ceremony, Rahul Mehta inspired the students by saying that even if a student scores less in school or is not a topper, they can still achieve success in life. He emphasised that true success depends not on marks but on self-confidence, continuous learning, and hard work.

 Navin Sanani’s Message: Preparing students for the future

Navin Sanani highlighted the growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the fashion and design industry. He explained how technology, especially AI, is shaping design processes, trend analysis, and industry operations. He appreciated IDT’s efforts to provide students with education aligned with industry standards.

Anupam Goyal, Director of IDT, stated that the institute is not just about providing education but preparing students thoroughly for the industry. He encouraged students by saying that every student can achieve success through creativity, effort, and self-confidence. He also emphasised that the purpose of IDT is not only to award certificates but to provide students with real-world professional experience and industry-relevant skills.

During the Convocation Ceremony, students from various batches were awarded certificates, representing their years of hard work and dedication. The ceremony was marked by a proud and enthusiastic atmosphere among students and parents. The 15th Convocation Ceremony of IDT, held at Avadh Utopia, proved to be a significant milestone for achievement, inspiration, and a bright future. With its industry-linked courses and experienced guidance, IDT continues to strengthen its position as a leading design institute in Surat.

PNN Education

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 6:34 PM IST
